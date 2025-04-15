Bishop Strickland issues urgent letter as Texas hospital may withdraw life support from baby

Bishop Strickland issued a public statement today in support of Baby Elaine Wren, an infant currently hospitalized in Texas who may have life support withdrawn against her parents' wishes.

(LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Joseph E. Strickland issued a public statement today in support of Baby Elaine Wren, an infant currently hospitalized in Texas and dependent on a breathing apparatus. Despite her family’s desire to continue life-sustaining treatment, the hospital may soon withdraw care under the authority of the Texas Advance Directives Act (TADA), commonly known as the “25-day rule.”

READ: Texas hospital may end baby’s life against parents’ wishes

“This policy violates the moral law and the dignity of the human person,” said Bishop Strickland. “It is not within the rightful authority of any committee to determine that a life is not worth continuing, especially when the patient is not actively dying and the care being provided is ordinary and proportionate.”

TADA allows hospital ethics committees to unilaterally end life-sustaining care ten days after giving written notice, even over the objections of the patient’s family. Bishop Strickland called this a “quiet injustice” and urged lawmakers to reform the law.

“The Church teaches that every human life, no matter how small, sick, or dependent, is made in the image of God and must be protected. To withdraw care from a living child against the wishes of her parents is unconscionable,” he said.

Bishop Strickland also references similar cases – like that of Tinslee Lewis – and warned that Baby Elaine’s situation is part of a troubling pattern. “These are not isolated tragedies. Texas law must change to ensure that vulnerable patients are protected, not abandoned.”

The bishop concluded by expressing solidarity with Elaine’s family: “You are not alone. The Church stands with you. We support your right to protect your daughter’s life and to seek treatment that honors her dignity.”

Read Strickland’s full statement below:

Dear Faithful of Christ, and all people of goodwill,

With a heavy heart, I write to you concerning a matter that strikes at the heart of human dignity and the sacredness of every human life – a matter unfolding in our own state of Texas.

An infant girl, Elaine Wren, lies in a Texas hospital, her small body supported by a breathing apparatus that sustains her fragile life. Her parents, driven by love and faith, desire to continue caring for her, to give her every chance to live. But they are now facing a grave threat – not from her illness alone, but from a law in our own land.

The Texas Advance Directives Act (TADA), also known as the “25-day rule,” permits hospital ethics committees to unilaterally decide to withdraw life-sustaining treatment, even over the objections of the patient’s family. Once notice is given, the family has 10 days to transfer the patient before care may be withdrawn. This puts an impossible burden on families – both emotionally and logistically – and has led, in more than one instance, to the death of vulnerable patients, including infants and children.

As a bishop of the Catholic Church, I must speak clearly: this policy violates the moral law and the dignity of the human person. It is not within the rightful authority of any hospital committee or legislative body to determine that a life is not worth continuing, especially when that life is sustained by ordinary means and when the patient is not actively dying.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches:

Whatever its motives and means, direct euthanasia consists in putting an end to the lives of handicapped, sick, or dying persons. It is morally unacceptable. (CCC 2277)

And also:

Discontinuing medical procedures that are burdensome, dangerous, extraordinary, or disproportionate to the expected outcome can be legitimate … But one does not will to cause death. (CCC 2278)

In Baby Elaine’s case, we are not speaking of extraordinary or disproportionate means, but of a basic form of life support – something which can be rightly considered ordinary and morally obligatory if it offers hope of sustaining life without undue burden.

Moreover, the decision to remove treatment against the will of loving parents contradicts not only Catholic teaching but basic principles of parental rights and the proper role of medical care. Parents are the primary caretakers and decision-makers for their children – not ethics committees governed by institutional protocols or resource management concerns.

This is not an isolated tragedy. Other children – such as Tinslee Lewis and others – have been placed in similar peril under this law. And unless there is a firm outcry from people of faith and conscience, this quiet injustice will continue to claim the lives of the voiceless.

I urge lawmakers in Texas to revisit this law and restore a presumption in favor of life, particularly when families desire continued treatment. I urge medical professionals to honor the Hippocratic oath and the dignity of every patient. I urge all people of faith to pray and advocate for Baby Elaine and for all vulnerable patients threatened by this policy.

To Elaine’s family: you are not alone. The Church stands with you. We support your right to protect your daughter’s life and your desire to do all you can for her well-being.

To the faithful: let us not grow weary in defending life. Let us be the voice for those who have none. And may we never forget that every life, no matter how brief or frail, bears the image of God and is infinitely precious in His eyes.

Share











