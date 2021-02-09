Bishop Strickland: Joe Biden is on the wrong side of basic moral issues

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

February 9, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – In the latest episode of his weekly podcast, Bishop Joseph Strickland discussed how the Church and Christians must prepare for modern-day martyrdom — now more than ever.

Bishop Strickland told co-host Terry Barber that Joe Biden, a self-described Catholic, is “on the wrong side of basic moral issues,” not only on abortion, but also on other family issues. His Excellency commended Archbishop José Gomez, the president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), for issuing a public letter on the day of Biden’s inauguration. The letter had condemned Joe Biden’s anti-life policies.

Strickland said that “it takes courage to … stand for the truth,” rather than bowing down to the culture and powerful individuals. He called Gomez’s letter “a great act of charity,” as it clearly outlines the teachings of the Church.

Strickland futher noted how the Catholic Church is “very divided on some of the basic issues” of doctrine, as highlighted by the responses to Gomez’s letter by other clergy. He said that although Church teachings can never change, many wish to push their own agenda instead of promoting God’s truth.

His Excellency argued that as the world around us is moving farther away from objective truths and Christian principles, the Church must be ready to stand for Jesus Christ, taking its example from the martyrs of the past.