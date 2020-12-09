Bishop Strickland: McCarrick report reveals ‘web of corruption’

December 8, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas weighed in on several important current and relevant topics, including last month’s McCarrick Report released by the Vatican, in this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show.

Strickland called the entire McCarrick case “a morality tale” with “all seven of the deadly sins … represented there, either by McCarrick himself or [by] those who were woven into the whole scandal with him.”

The bishop noted that the entire cover-up and silence by many prelates, “all gets woven into this web of corruption that is scandalous.”

He also stated that although the McCarrick report may have answered some questions and concerns, it did not give real accountability for the scandal.

Later in the show, Strickland said that “the Church herself is going through a passion … in many ways [as] a loss of the truth, a loss of fidelity to Christ … to accommodate so much to the world.”

YouTube has again banned LifeSite’s channel after airing last week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show.

You can currently watch The Bishop Strickland Show on LifeSite’s Rumble channel by following this link. It will also air on The John-Henry Westen Show YouTube channel.