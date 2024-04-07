Bishop Strickland: Octave of Easter invites us to contemplate the glory of the Risen Lord

On this week’s two-part episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland discusses St. Mary Magdalene’s encounter with the Risen Lord, reflects on the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, the particular and general judgments, and more.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s two-part episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland discusses St. Mary Magdalene’s encounter with the Risen Lord, reflects on the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, the particular and general judgments, and more.

Bishop Strickland begins the first part by reading out John 20:11-18, when our Lord Jesus Christ appears to Mary Magdalene and asks her to tell the disciples about His Resurrection and impending Ascension to the Father.

Commenting on the Gospel passage, he says it reminds us of “the wonder and the human elements and just the reality of the Risen Lord.” He finds it “beautiful” that Mary Magdalene does not recognize Jesus at first, for it recalls the “humility” of our Lord, and how Jesus calls her “Mary” and Mary calls him “rabboni,” because it signifies the “intimacy” of relationship with God.

“What better time, this Octave of Easter, but to really pray, offer Masses, pray Rosaries, pray for those who don’t believe and those who have wandered away from the Church?” the prelate adds.

Bishop Strickland also encourages the faithful to celebrate the Feast of the Annunciation, which was moved this year to Monday, April 8 because March 25 happened to fall during Holy Week.

“It’s not an overstatement to say [the Annunciation is] when the universe changed, because God our Creator, the Son of God, Jesus Christ, became a creature, entered into creation,” he says. “And I think it’s important to emphasize for the sanctity of life that we’ve got to continue to teach our culture the conception of a child is when the sanctity of life begins.”

In the second part, Bishop Strickland reads and comments on Luke 24:13-35, where Jesus appears to two disciples on the road to Emmaus.

“I encourage people to realize … we can all be that second disciple who is unnamed. We need to walk our own road to Emmaus and encounter the Lord,” he says. “We recognize Him in the breaking of the bread, and we listen to Him teaching us about Moses and the prophets. Just a beautiful story that is perfect for the Octave of Easter.”

He adds that the Emmaus story is a “beautiful reminder” that we celebrate at Mass “the same Risen Lord” whose glory and presence in our daily lives we don’t often recognize.

Switching gears a bit, the bishop says the passage from St. Matthew’s Gospel on the separation of the sheep and the goats (25:31-46) is for him the most vivid image of the general judgment. The general judgment ushers in the kingdom of God in its fullness – the faithful will live in eternal communion with God while the wicked will head to their eternal punishment.

Commenting on passages from the Catechism on the general judgment, Bishop Strickland loves their “emphasis on the mercy of God” and His invitation to repentance.

“The forgiveness is always there. We have to repent. We have to embrace that forgiveness,” he says. “And [this is] a sad part of the world and the Church today: repentance isn’t being encouraged. It’s just, ‘Oh, well God’s merciful, so we just rely on that.’ That’s called presumption. We can’t presume. We humbly bow before God and say, ‘Lord, have mercy on me, a sinner,’ and He will, if we have a firm intention to do our best to turn from sin.”

To watch all previous episodes of The Bishop Strickland Show, click here to visit LifeSite’s Rumble page dedicated to The Bishop Strickland Show.

Share











