Bishop Strickland pens prayer for public servants to be recited on the 13th of each month

Strickland’s prayer, written upon request by whistleblower Jack Maxey, asks that government officials who are involved in evil be brought to justice and converted.

(LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Joseph Strickland, bishop emeritus of Tyler, Texas, has penned a prayer for government officials in the U.S. and around the world, including those complicit in the deep state and police state.

A prayer for our nation and those who are called to serve her… Eternal Father, we come before you in humble prayer for the public servants of our nation, and in particular, for the members of our intelligence and law enforcement services throughout the country and the world.… pic.twitter.com/WqJx1831Ct — Bishop J. Strickland (@BishStrickland) May 12, 2024

Bishop Strickland is requesting that the prayer be prayed on the anniversary of the apparition of Our Lady of Fatima on May 13th, as well as the 13th of each successive month:

Eternal Father, we come before you in humble prayer for the public servants of our nation, and in particular, for the members of our intelligence and law enforcement services throughout the country and the world. Lord, we pray that these public servants who have been commissioned to perform their duties with great integrity, and in a fair and impartial manner, will uphold the law, will protect the lives and rights of our citizens, and will honor God as they honor the oath of office to which they swore. May these public servants protect the safety and security of our nation and its citizens while always respecting the God-given sanctity and dignity of life of all those they serve. May those who commit injustice or who cooperate with evil, those who are involved in corruption, those who participate in operations that harm innocents, or those who in any way abuse the trust of their position, be stopped, exposed, and brought to justice, and may they ultimately be brought to repentance and conversion for the salvation of their souls. For all these public servants, Lord, and for protection against any evil which may come as a result of their actions, we pray, and we ask all this through Christ Our Lord. Amen.

The prayer was written upon the request of political analyst and whistleblower Jack Maxey, who worked single-handedly to expose the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop due to what they revealed about deep state corruption. Maxey highlighted the fact that those complicit in this corruption need prayers.

Elizabeth Yore, an international child advocate attorney who has long fought against child trafficking, stated, “At long last, a binding prayer against those who are trying to destroy our country. Powerful and consoling. I thank Jack Maxey for the inspiration and Bishop Strickland for writing it.”

Maxey, a former co-host of Steve Bannon’s War Room show, was tasked by Bannon with researching the contents of the laptop after the War Room host received a copy in October 2020. By January 2021, Maxey left the War Room in order to dedicate himself to exposing the laptop’s contents, contacting media outlets and politicians and giving interviews about it, including to LifeSiteNews.

Maxey first published a chunk of the e-mail content of the laptop, partly due to warnings of expert friends who worried about his safety. He posted links to the material on different websites, but only the Swiss domain allowed it to stay; in the U.S., U.K., and New Zealand, these files were quickly deleted, as Maxey told LifeSite.

Among the emails, Maxey and his team discovered “numerous national security violations that we found today, which are horrifying,” as he told Ann Vander Steel yesterday for her Steel Truth Show. These include the revelation that a Chinese, Beijing-backed investment firm co-founded by Hunter Biden bought up sensitive American national security assets with a firm linked to espionage attacks against the United States.

The FBI’s response – or rather, lack thereof – to Hunter Biden’s laptop, even as it has targeted and raided President Donald Trump for infractions that pale in comparison to the Biden family’s, suggest that the FBI is enmeshed in the deep state. The deep state is perhaps best defined as a multi-pronged group pulling strings in American government who serve the interests of globalists, and not the U.S.

Maxey has maintained the Biden family’s “criminal activity was abetted effectively” by not only the FBI, but the CIA, State Department, and Department of Justice.

The FBI and Department of Justice’s (DOJ) disproportionate and inappropriate targeting of conservatives, pro-lifers, and Latin Mass attendees, as admitted by House Speaker Mike Johnson, has further suggested that the law enforcement agency is not focused on combating serious crime and protecting American interests, but on suppressing and intimidating Americans who are working for the most vital of those interests.

In October 2021, Garland ordered federal authorities to be ready to prosecute parents and other citizens who spoke out against pornographic books or mask mandates. The U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government concluded there was “no legitimate basis” for this targeting.

In 2022, pro-life activist Mark Houck was subjected to a dawn raid by Biden’s FBI last year, with dozens of heavily armed agents swarming the family’s property. The DOJ charged Houck with two felonies for allegedly violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act for pushing an abortion clinic “escort” during sidewalk altercations in 2021 after Houck repeatedly asked the man to stop harassing his son.

Then, in 2023, former FBI agent turned whistleblower Kyle Seraphin released an eight-page internal document sent January 23, indicating the FBI in Richmond, Virginia planned to conduct surveillance to intercept “racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists” who have allegedly found common ground with “radical-traditionalist Catholic (RTC) ideology.”

The FBI backpedaled on the memo the day after the leak, saying the document had failed to meet its “exacting standards.”

