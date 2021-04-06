Bishop Strickland: Pornography destroys the family … and human dignity

April 6, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) - In this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland calls on Church leaders and every Catholic to actively address the “plague of pornography” ravaging the culture. He also speaks out against the spreading of false gospels and teachings that are counter to those given to the Church by Jesus Christ.

The co-host of The Bishop Strickland Show, Terry Barber, told Strickland he believes porn is “a bigger pandemic” than COVID-19, as it’s a root problem in the destruction of family life and marriage. Bishop Strickland agrees, adding that just as with other moral evils in society, such as abortion, pornography has become a money-making industry, twisting the “desires that people have … in the ugliest way.”

His Excellency also says that that every Christian, including Church leaders, must wake up to this plague and push back on the attacks being waged against Catholic truths on human dignity, the family, and morality.

Bishop Strickland points out that after the Vatican clarified that the Church cannot bless gay “unions,” several bishops and priests in Germany condemned it for allegedly not being merciful. Bishop Strickland notes that true mercy is when you attempt to free men and women from the evil of sin.

Lastly, Bishop Strickland reflects on the deadly sin of pride, and how Jesus Christ embodies humility, the opposite of pride. He describes the incarnation as a perfect act of humility, when the all-powerful God became “a child conveived in the womb of a woman, just like us.”

To watch all previous episodes of The Bishop Strickland Show, click here to visit LifeSite’s Catholic Rumble page.