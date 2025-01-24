Bishop Strickland preaches in US Capitol, Speaker Johnson among listeners

Preaching inside the U.S. Capitol to Speaker Mike Johnson and others ahead of this year's March for Life, Bishop Joseph Strickland emphasized the importance of repentance and confession while stressing the power of God's mercy.

(LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Joseph Strickland had the opportunity to preach inside the U.S. Capitol on Friday ahead of the annual March for Life, stressing the importance of repentance and the power of God’s mercy to those present, which included Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.

In a video clip of Strickland’s preaching, the former head of the diocese of Tyler, Texas took the time to stress the importance of repentance and the sacrament of penance to Johnson and others, reminding them that God’s mercy touches those who seek forgiveness, and that the modern world’s message of “acceptance” fails to convey those important steps.

“We hear a lot about mercy, but very little about how we personally unlock that mercy,” Strickland told those in attendance. “And that is by our humble repentance.”

Strickland explained that he frequents confession weekly or every other week, not because he is “holy” but because he is “not holy enough,” calling to mind the words said in the traditional Mass prior to the celebrant’s reception of the Holy Eucharist, “Domine, non sum dignus,” which translates to, “Lord, I am not worthy.”

Johnson being present at Strickland’s preaching ahead of this year’s March for Life comes after the pro-life Republican delivered an address at last year’s march, telling the crowd that he is himself the “product of an unplanned pregnancy.”

“In January of 1972, exactly one year before Roe v Wade, my parents—who were just teenagers at the time—chose life. And I am very profoundly grateful that they did,” Johnson confided to last year’s cheering crowd.

