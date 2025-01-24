Bishop Strickland preaches in US Capitol

Preaching inside the U.S. Capitol ahead of this year's March for Life, Bishop Joseph Strickland emphasized the importance of repentance and confession while stressing the power of God's mercy.

(LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Joseph Strickland had the opportunity to preach inside the U.S. Capitol on Friday ahead of the annual March for Life, stressing the importance of repentance and the power of God’s mercy to those present.

In a video clip of Strickland’s preaching, the former head of the diocese of Tyler, Texas took the time to stress the importance of repentance and the sacrament of confession, reminding those present that God’s mercy touches those who seek forgiveness, and that the modern world’s message of “acceptance” fails to convey those important steps.

“We hear a lot about mercy, but very little about how we personally unlock that mercy,” Strickland told those in attendance. “And that is by our humble repentance.”

Strickland explained that he frequents confession weekly or every other week, not because he is “holy” but because he is “not holy enough,” calling to mind the words said in the traditional Mass prior to the celebrant’s reception of the Holy Eucharist, “Domine, non sum dignus,” which translates to, “Lord, I am not worthy.”

.@BishStrickland gives AMAZING words of encouragement from Capitol Hill before the March for Life 2025 pic.twitter.com/nZ7KsXKjYi — LifeSiteNews (@LifeSite) January 24, 2025

