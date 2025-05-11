Bishop Strickland publishes prayer for Pope Leo XIV

'Let him be a rock for the faithful, a light for those in darkness, and a defender of the holy Catholic Faith handed down from the Apostles.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Joseph Strickland has published a new prayer for Pope Leo XIV. The prayer was published earlier today on X and is reproduced here in full.

~

Prayer for Pope Leo XIV by Bishop Joseph Strickland

O Lord Jesus Christ, Eternal High Priest,

Thou hast permitted Pope Leo XIV to ascend the Chair of Peter at a time of great confusion and suffering for Thy flock.

We place him into Thy Sacred Heart, praying that he may be conformed ever more deeply to Thee, governed not by the spirit of the age, but by the Spirit of Truth.

Grant him the grace to teach with clarity, to govern with justice and humility, and to sanctify Thy people in truth.

Let him be a rock for the faithful, a light for those in darkness, and a defender of the holy Catholic Faith handed down from the Apostles.

If he falters, give us the grace to remain firm.

If he suffers, grant us the courage to suffer with him.

And if he walks in fidelity, may we support him with prayer, sacrifice, and love.

Preserve us, O Lord, from both despair and delusion.

Keep us alert, rooted in Scripture and Tradition, yet full of trust in Thy providence.

Teach us to hope not in men, but in Thee – for Thou, O Christ, reigneth even in Thy Passion,

And Thou wilt never forsake Thy Church.

May Mary, Thy Mother and ours, intercede for Pope Leo XIV, that he may be a true shepherd after Thy Heart.

May all Thy saints defend him from error and guide him in holiness.

In Thee alone, O Christ, is our peace.

To Thee alone do we look,

In this hour and in every age.

Amen.

