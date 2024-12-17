Bishop Strickland receives prestigious Bernard N. Nathanson ‘Courageous Witness for Life’ Award

‘The right to life is preeminent among every right that we have,’ Bishop Strickland declared at the Hosea Initiative’s ‘Raise Up Your Voice’ gala. ‘Sadly, too many in the Church, too many bishops – successors of the Apostles – do not see abortion as the preeminent issue.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Joseph Strickland recently received the prestigious Bernard N. Nathanson “Courageous Witness for Life Award” at the Hosea Initiative’s (HI) “Raise Up Your Voice” Gala for his outspoken advocacy on behalf of pro-life causes.

Bishop Strickland’s very public commitment to protecting life, especially in recent years, has been nothing less than heroic.

During a particularly tense meeting of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops in 2019, he bravely stood up to both the Vatican and liberal U.S. bishops and famously insisted that the right to life remains the preeminent issue facing the Catholic Church in America.

Also in 2019, Bishop Strickland helped save the life of a prematurely born infant in Texas who was hospitalized with a serious heart condition after the hospital administration insisted that they would remove the child from life-sustaining treatment if she were not moved to another facility within 10 days.

Bishop Strickland, “publicly and adamantly opposed what became known as the ‘Ten Day Rule,’ an unjust and barbaric Texas law,” announced Terry Beatley, HI’s founder and president, during the awards ceremony.

The law “allowed a faceless medical ethics committee to decide” whether the vulnerable infant girl should continue receiving care, said Beatley.

Bishop Strickland “stood firm in opposing this unjust law, when far too many other bishops did not,” noted Beatley, “resulting in [the child’s] life being saved.”

“She’s now a five-year-old little girl,” said Beatley to the delight of the crowd.

Bishop Strickland has also been “instrumental in exposing the use of aborted children in science, commerce, and in research,” said Beatley, “and has publicly opposed the use of vaccines developed by means of using aborted fetal cell lines, including the MRNa experimental COVID injections.”

During his remarks before being presented with the award, Bishop Strickland took aim at his brother bishops for their silence, not mincing words.

“Too many in [Church] leadership, too many successors of the Apostles, are more Judas Iscariot than St. Peter.”

“Believe me, I know. Those are not popular words to speak,” said Bishop Strickland. “I’ve already gotten in trouble for saying similar things, and I’ll probably get in more trouble, in terms of this world.”

“The right to life is preeminent among every right that we have,” he declared. “Sadly, too many in the Church, too many bishops – successors of the Apostles – do not see abortion as the preeminent issue.”

“But we know that it is,” he added.

The bishop exhorted those gathered at the ceremony, held just outside Washington, D.C., “To be first century Christians in the twenty-first century.”

Share











