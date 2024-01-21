Bishop Strickland remembers the late Cardinal Pell, defends the ‘beauty’ of Church teaching

In this first two-part episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland discusses the fallout from Cardinal Victor Fernández book on orgasms, his relationship with the late Cardinal George Pell, vocations, and more.

Strickland begins the first part by touching upon the reaction of former Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie to Fiducia supplicans, which he also discussed in an episode of Faith & Reason earlier this month.

Commenting on the fact that Christie changed his position on same-sex “marriage” after the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith’s (DDF) declaration on the blessing of same-sex “couples,” Strickland reiterates that the truth is unchanging and calls for a return to the perennial teaching of the Church. He also notes that “whatever storms may come, whatever confusion is cranked out from wherever, if we stay with the truth, that is what sets us free, and that’s what gives us the strength to continue, and that’s what guides us to our destiny of eternal life with God.”

Strickland also offers commentary on Fernández’s book on orgasms, which show host Terry Barber notes is pornographic.

Speaking about the book, Strickland says it is harmful to people of every age, though especially the young, since they are still forming their lives and their view of the world. He also maintains that the last thing the Church needs is more confusion. Noting that he understands Fernández had a hand in writing Fiducia supplicans, Strickland says that the “roots” of the “distorted, confused thinking” in it can be found in Fernández’s books.

“The people need clarity and the beauty of the teaching of our Catholic faith,” Strickland says.

“We need to go back to the basic teachings. They’re beautiful. Yes, they’re challenging, but the sexuality of men and women, as expressed in marriage with the beauty of all of that, that’s what people need to understand. And anything that even has any shade of pornographic, it’s not just not helpful, it’s harmful to the Church and to too many individual people.”

Strickland also touched upon Cardinal Robert Sarah’s reaction to Fiducia supplicans in the first part of the episode, commenting on Sarah’s reference to the millstone for those who scandalize little ones. He says one of the most important things for him is to avoid giving scandal to little ones, whether children, those who don’t know their faith, and others.

Saying that he considers such a thing a “grave responsibility,” Strickland also notes “it’s not just a responsibility, but it’s a poverty to not share the joy of the Gospel and the truth that Jesus Christ suffered, died, and rose to share with us.”

“It’s a poverty for humanity to say, ‘Oh, well, Jesus is just one of many ways,’ and to just sort of diminish it to really a ‘nothing burger,’ as they would say.”

In the second part of the episode, Strickland discusses his relationship with the late Cardinal George Pell as well as the call to priestly and religious vocations.

While Strickland never had the chance to meet Pell in person, he says he spoke with him over Zoom on a couple of occasions. Discussing his time in prison, Strickland says that Pell’s patience struck him, choosing to see the “humanity” of his guards, their humanity toward him, and that he never became bitter.

“[He] treated [the guards] as valuable and worthwhile children of God,” Strickland says. “That reciprocal back and forth doesn’t always happen, but … that’s what we’re called to do as Christians, as we seek to model our lives on Jesus Christ, to treat people with respect, to recognize their innate value. And I think that Cardinal Pell really was a great example of that.”

To Strickland, Pell was an inspiration to speak the truth with charity and clarity. Strickland continues his treatment of Pell while discussing Eleazar, a nonagenarian in the second book of Maccabees who refused even to give the impression of eating pork and was killed for it. Calling the story of Eleazar “inspiring,” Strickland compared him to Pell saying “he in his last years was very strong and very focused on sharing the truth and being willing to take the hits for sharing the truth and standing for that truth.”

“It’s really a perennial, ageless call that we have,” he continues. “Just because this person’s old doesn’t mean they’re wise, but we need to pray for that wisdom.”

Strickland closes the second part considering the call to priestly and religious vocations, himself once being a vocations director.

In Strickland’s opinion, people should approach the young and ask them if they have ever thought of a religious vocation with respect, though says that the point is to discover what God’s plan is for them. Even though it won’t necessarily mean that life will always be easy, it will be fulfilling.

“Really, that’s what we all need to be doing,” he says. “Ultimately, our vocation is eternal life with God. But how we journey through this life, it reminds us that this journey is not just something to get through, to get to heaven, it’s important, this journey. It’s beautiful.”

Addressing the possibility that someone who did not have a vocation would consider time spent in seminary or in a convent a waste of time, Strickland says their time spent in formation would actually benefit them and the Church.

“Any time that they give, whether it’s a month, a semester, or many years, they will benefit and the Church will benefit from young people that have taken seriously God’s call in their life and asking and really praying to know that call more deeply.”

