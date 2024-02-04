Bishop Strickland shares a message to priests who do not vigorously defend the sanctity of life

On this week's two-part episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland reflects on the sanctity of life and calls on all the practicing faithful to 'share the truth of the Gospel more vibrantly than ever.'

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s two-part episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland reflects on the sanctity of life and calls on all the practicing faithful to “share the truth of the Gospel more vibrantly than ever.”

In the first part, Bishop Strickland says the reason why so many baptized Catholics stop practicing their faith is because “they never really had it” in the first place, owing to our failure to teach “what the Catholic faith really is.”

“People don’t die for something that they’re willing to walk away from. That’s exactly what the martyrs died for,” he says. “They were unwilling to budge, they were unwilling to let go of their faith, they were unwilling to deny Jesus Christ. We need that faith again — faith of the martyrs.”

“We need to be first-century Christians in the 21st century,” he adds. “We need to have that kind of fervor, that kind of clarity, that kind of knowledge of Jesus Christ that causes us to be a strong and joyful voice of the truth.”

Strickland also addresses some criticism after it was announced that he would serve as “spiritual director” for a May pilgrimage to Lourdes, Fatima, and Spain led by Patrick Coffin. Some have disavowed Coffin over his contention that Pope Francis is an antipope.

Strickland acknowledges he disagrees with Coffin “on many things” but says he nevertheless prayed about going on the pilgrimage. He eventually decided “it was a worthwhile thing to do.”

“Anyone who says, ‘Oh, well, I’m never going to listen to Bishop Strickland again because he’s going on this pilgrimage with Patrick Coffin,’ I would hope they would rethink that,” he says. “I don’t claim to have all the answers, but I do claim — and I will stand for Jesus Christ, the Son of God, present in the Eucharist, present in the sacraments, He is the Word Incarnate — those basic truths of our faith. Those are the anchors we have to hold on to, to navigate these challenging times for all of us.”

“And I’d encourage the Catholic community to really rethink some of this pointing fingers and saying, ‘Oh, well, this person or that person.’ There’s a lot of confusion. If somebody says something that we disagree with, we need to have a good conversation and ask, ‘OK, what are the basic truths that we can agree on and rebuild from there?'”

In part two, Bishop Strickland reflects on his participation at this year’s March for Life in Washington, D.C., urging listeners to mark down January 22 every year “as a day to remember (that) for too long (Roe v. Wade) was allowed to carry the day.”

Strickland also points out that each end of the “spectrum of life” is being devalued in this present age. Both euthanasia and abortion “cut lives short” and ignore God’s will.

“We have to be strong and clear about the sanctity of life, because Christ died in order for human life to be held as sacred, and when it’s not, we are blaspheming against our Lord who gave His life for ours, so that we could be saved in His grace,” he says.

“And so priests need to be at the forefront of being very clear about the sanctity of life. Thankfully, many are. But not enough. And too many are either are lukewarm or actually on the opposite side … ”

Strickland rounds out the episode by reminding the faithful of their duty to proclaim the entire truth of the Catholic faith, even if it means respectfully correcting a priest or bishop on occasion.

“To let someone continue in error, whoever it is, even if it’s someone in the highest authority, that’s not charity, that’s not reality,” he says. “Anyone who is genuine of heart … it may be a bit embarrassing initially, but they will ultimately, if they are seeking the truth, they’re going to appreciate someone who is strong enough and bold enough to speak that truth, and to call them back for their sake and for the sake of whoever they’re responsible for.”

To watch all previous episodes of The Bishop Strickland Show, click here to visit LifeSite’s Rumble page dedicated to The Bishop Strickland Show.

Share











