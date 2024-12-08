Bishop Strickland: Some Church leaders ‘caught up in finding their own truth,’ ignoring the Gospel

On this week’s two-part episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland discusses Cardinal Müller's article slamming the supporters of the Synod on Synodality, the importance of having a child-like devotion to Christ, and more.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s two-part episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland discusses Cardinal Müller’s article slamming the supporters of the Synod on Synodality, the importance of having a child-like devotion to Christ, his response to Dave Rubin purchasing children by surrogacy, and more.

Bishop Strickland begins the first part of the episode by offering commentary on Luke 10:21-24 in which Our Lord praises the child-like devotion of His disciples. The bishop emphasizes in this passage that while He doesn’t use the word “Trinity,” Christ does reveal the mystery of the Holy Trinity.

“It speaks of that great mystery that we express as that triune spirit: ‘Jesus rejoiced in the Holy Spirit and said, ‘I give you praise, Father, Lord of heaven and earth, for although you have hidden these things from the wise and the learned, you have revealed them to the childlike,’” Strickland said.

His Excellency then highlighted the importance of parents and grandparents having conversations with their children and grandchildren about Scripture and other aspects of the faith at a young age so that they can begin learning its great mysteries.

“You can have a conversation to talk to them about who they think God is? Who is Mary? Who are the saints? Talk to them about their [patron] saint’s name and who that person is,” the bishop said.

The bishop added that children are always asking so many questions, and it’s critical for parents and grandparents to answer those questions to foster that child-like devotion.

Strickland then turned to adults, stressing that we also need to have a child-like faith and continue learning the great truth of our faith.

“That truth is what Jesus is contemplating with the Holy Spirit and His Father in this passage. It’s just a beautiful reminder that God is so wondrously beyond us, and to me, that highlights what a beautiful gift it is that He’s chosen out of love to reveal Himself to us,” he said.

“And as you come to the verses turning to the disciples, ‘Blessed are those who see what you see,’ that’s a reminder that for all those centuries, the Hebrew people, the chosen people, were hoping to see the Messiah. We need to rejoice also; we are those who see what they longed to see,” he added.

Later in Part 1, host Terry Barber asked Strickland to read from a recent article by Cardinal Gerhard Müller in which His Eminence said that supporters of the recently concluded Synod on Synodality are committing “sins against the Holy Spirit“ by trying to overturn Catholic teaching in favor of “woke ideology” and subordinate the Church to globalist programs.

The bishop tied Müller’s article back to the Gospel, underscoring that Christ was referring to people like the prelates of the Church.

“[They’re] so caught up in finding their own new truth and ignoring the revealed truth that they’re really not clever at all. So I think we really have to pay attention to what Cardinal Müller is pointing out,” Strickland said.

Bishop Strickland begins the second part of the episode by offering commentary on Matthew 15:29-37 in which Our Lord miraculously multiplied the loaves and fishes. His Excellency stressed that this Gospel is important to reflect on in our time, since most priests will erroneously teach that it wasn’t supernatural but a “miracle of generosity,” which doesn’t make sense considering the reading began with Christ performing miraculous healings in this same setting.

“Imagine this vast crowd, this man who couldn’t walk is walking around now, the people that couldn’t see are seeing, the people that had some sort of deformity are made whole, those who hadn’t said a word are speaking,” the bishop said.

“So it makes absolutely no sense to say, ‘Well, oh, they weren’t real miracles of healing; they were just people feeling better and being supported by community.’ I mean, it’s ridiculous! It was supernatural intervention of the Son of God manifesting who He is to His people,” he added.

Strickland underscored that the reason this Gospel reading is widely misunderstood by the faithful today is because the Church has failed to teach basic supernatural faith for the past several decades.

“This passage really reminds us that in order to live our Catholic faith to follow Jesus Christ, we have to be people who know God, who touches us in supernatural ways beginning with every Mass. Bread and wine become the Son of God: body, blood, soul, and divinity. We’ve got to do everything we can to return to that rich faith, a beautiful faith, and be humble and reverent at every Mass, before every tabernacle,” the bishop said.

Later in Part 2, Barber asked Strickland about his recent X post slamming conservative homosexual commentator Dave Rubin and his “husband” purchasing children via surrogacy. In his post, the bishop emphasized that children are God’s, “not a commodity to be acquired.”

His Excellency encouraged listeners to pray for Rubin and his “husband” to see the light, not to applaud their immoral actions, which are harmful to children.

“It’s not the popular thing to say, but the reality is when children are in a home where drug addiction is rampant or whatever habitual sin is just the way adults are operating in the home, it’s a devastation for the children,” Strickland said.

He added that purchasing children through surrogacy is treating them like a commodity rather than human beings, before going into the harmful impact that surrogacy has on children.

“We’re called to love each other as brothers and sisters in the Lord. Love does not say we condone what they’re doing. We need to urge them to awaken to the truth, to look at revelation, to look at what God has revealed to us, to look frankly at what that lifestyle does to people, whatever their good intentions. But to sentimentalize it and to try and mainstream it and act like it’s perfectly fine … is truly diabolical for everyone involved,” the bishop said.

