Bp. Strickland stands with Father Altman: ‘It’s more dangerous to stay silent’

June 1, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — In this episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, voices his support for Fr. James Altman, who was asked by his bishop to resign two weeks ago.

His Excellency notes that he will continue to stand with Altman not because of the opinions he expresses, but because “he’s teaching the truth of the Gospel,” and promoting Catholic teachings. The bishop states that it is for this reason, the preaching of moral doctrine and truths, that Altman is being targeted, even by some in the Church.

A day after Altman told his congregation in a Pentecost Sunday homily that Bishop William P. Callahan had requested his resignation, Strickland tweeted in support of the Wisconsin priest.

Fr James Altman is in trouble for speaking the truth. I originally supported him when he spoke bold truth during the election. I continue to support him for speaking the truth in Jesus Christ. He inspires many to keep the faith during these dark days. Let us pray for him. — Bishop J. Strickland (@Bishopoftyler) May 24, 2021

Strickland says that he will continue to speak up for any shepherds of the Church who are “taking the stance of the truth and willing to put themselves at risk.” He points out that even though we live in a dangerous world where orthodox Catholic voices are silenced, he believes that “it’s more dangerous to stay silent.”

In this week’s show, Bishop Strickland also discusses how the media, business, and entertainment industries do not value the body of each individual. He calls it a great “tragedy for humanity today,” because the culture does not value the body as a creation and gift worthy of “glorifying God through it.”

