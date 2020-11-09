Bishop Strickland: The Democratic platform ‘contradicts’ Catholic teaching

November 9, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Last week, Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, discussed an array of issues on his weekly show here on LifeSiteNews, including current events, the role of bishops in leading the faithful, and the importance of the Ten Commandments.

Strickland touched on the issue of abortion and the Democratic Party’s platform, which he said contradicts Catholic doctrine. “We have politicians that call themselves Catholic, and they are totally contradicting what the Catholic teaching is. We [the bishops] have not taught them.”

His Excellency added, "So, yes I get all upset with politicians that are claiming to be Catholic and contradicting what Catholic teaching is, and frankly the Democratic platform does exactly that. So, any Catholic that is Democrat has to ask those questions.”

Bishop Strickland also spoke about a tweet he sent out last month, in which he shared an article challenging the bishops to stay awake and lead the faithful according to the unchanging teachings of the Catholic Church.

This article should be read by every faithful Catholic. All the wishing in the world can’t change the truth. The image of the sleeping bishop is a literal wake up call for all shepherds. I will do my best to stay awake & GUARD THE DEPOSIT OF FAITH. https://t.co/xTnqBVDc6J — Bishop J. Strickland (@Bishopoftyler) October 14, 2020

His Excellency also said, “we do need to do our job as bishops to proclaim the good news of Jesus Christ, to teach the world as Christ called the original Apostles to go out and teach all nations, baptizing in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.”

