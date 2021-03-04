Bishop Strickland: The Equality Act threatens God’s plan for men and women

March 4, 2021 ( LifeSiteNews ) — Bishop Joseph Strickland is calling out the so-called “Equality Act,” which recently passed in the House of Representatives.

On a recent episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, His Excellency notes how the bill not only targets Catholics and Christians on the issue of religious liberty, but that it is an attack on the realities of nature and creation.

Moreover, he condemns the anti-family transgender ideology behind the legislation, calling it a harmful “falsehood that is sweeping the country” and the world.

Bishop Strickland tells co-host Terry Barber that these ideas have not only watered-down Christianity, but have poisoned the entire society. “It is destructive of life, of human life and the human family.”

Strickland applauded the recent statement from the USCCB calling out the Equality Act, and said that the Church needs to continue to speak “with charity and clarity” on LGBT matters. He said that “every believing person [needs] to speak up and say... [the LGBT ideology] is undermining the very fabric of humanity.”

Bishop Strickland also encouraged every Christian this Lent to use their time “to step away and to reflect, and to be in a retreat from the world.” He says that these forty days of fasting and prayer should be an opportunity to realize that spiritual world is the real “measure of reality.”

His Excellency discusses the words of Christ that were given to the 13th century mystic Saint Margaret of Cortona: “Woe to the souls that sin unceasingly and dare to receive me without correcting their faults. There will be a strict account for them at a future day.”