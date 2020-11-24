News

Bishop Strickland: The USCCB ‘doesn’t speak for’ me in congratulating Joe Biden

Strickland states that he 'felt obligated to speak out for my flock' because both the US bishops' conference and Planned Parenthood expressed congratulations to Joe Biden.
Tue Nov 24, 2020 - 9:00 pm EST
By LifeSiteNews staff
November 24, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — In the latest episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas addresses the recent congratulatory message from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishop to Joe Biden after the media prematurely declared him “president-elect.”

“A dark cloud has descended on this nation,” Bishop Strickland said in a recent tweet, “when the USCCB and Planned Parenthood speak in unison of a Biden-Harrison adminstration that supports the slaughter of innocents by abortion for all 9 months of pregnancy." 

That policy is “anti-Catholic [and] what Planned Parenthood stands for.”

“A Biden-Harris administration [would] ... make sure that abortion is available from conception to the nine months,” he said today.

His Excellency also mentioned that “the USCCB speaks as an organization but they don't speak for every individual bishop.”

Thus, Strickland states, I “felt obligated to speak out for my flock” during this crucial moment.

Strickland announced that he “will always speak as a voice for those unborn children that are being slaughtered...[becausevery few are speaking up for them, and the nation is embracing [abortion] more and more vehemently.” 

Strickland also highlighted the root cause of much of the moral errors in today's society, namely that “the Sexual Revolution has really infected the world and distorted so much.”

Due to YouTube suspending LifeSite’s channel for a week, this week’s episode will be available for viewing on LifeSite’s Rumble channel by following this link. 

Tune into The Bishop Strickland Show, co-hosted by Terry Barber of Virgin Most Powerful Radio, every Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. ESTClick here to watch all past episodes. 

