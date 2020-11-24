Bishop Strickland: The USCCB ‘doesn’t speak for’ me in congratulating Joe Biden

November 24, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — In the latest episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas addresses the recent congratulatory message from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishop to Joe Biden after the media prematurely declared him “president-elect.”

“A dark cloud has descended on this nation,” Bishop Strickland said in a recent tweet, “when the USCCB and Planned Parenthood speak in unison of a Biden-Harrison adminstration that supports the slaughter of innocents by abortion for all 9 months of pregnancy."

A dark cloud has descended on this nation when the USCCB and Planned Parenthood speak in unison in support of a Biden-Harris administration that supports the slaughter of innocents by abortion for all 9 months of pregnancy. https://t.co/PS1S8ysnbM — Bishop J. Strickland (@Bishopoftyler) November 10, 2020

That policy is “anti-Catholic [and] what Planned Parenthood stands for.” “A Biden-Harris administration [would] ... make sure that abortion is available from conception to the nine months,” he said today.