Bishop Strickland to begin novena on Monday for election of new pope

(LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Joseph Strickland will be leading a novena for the upcoming conclave and election of a new pope.

The novena is set to begin on Monday, April 28, and will be published on LifeSiteNews. The final day of the novena is set for Tuesday, May 6, which is the earliest date the conclave can take place. Church law stipulates that the conclave must begin between 15 and 20 days after the pope dies, making May 11 the latest day it can start.

Pope Francis’ remains are currently lying in St. Peter’s Basilica, where they will be on display for the faithful to pay their respects until Friday evening.

Francis died at 7:35 a.m. on Monday morning, and his death was announced to the world a little over two hours later. Strickland urged the faithful to “pray for the repose of his soul, that any errors may be forgiven, and that he may receive the reward of any good he did in the service of Christ’s Church.”

