Bishop Strickland to deliver keynote address at CPAC 2024’s Ronald Reagan Dinner

(LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Joseph Strickland has been tapped as a keynote speaker for this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of grassroots activists, media influencers, and elected Republican officials.

“We are honored to have this courageous Catholic leader take this important role,” Matt Schlapp, the conference’s organizer, said on X last week.

Confirmed Ronald Regan Dinner Speaker: Bishop Joseph Strickland for CPAC in DC 2024 Join us February 21 – 24 for CPAC in DC! Sign-up at https://t.co/HBJXtWiPPd pic.twitter.com/LWimK12JOf — CPAC (@CPAC) January 26, 2024

“America’s Bishop” will address the gathering’s Ronald Reagan Dinner at the Gaylord National Harbor Resort & Convention in National Harbor, Maryland on February 23. He will also offer Mass on site. The conference is scheduled to take place from Wednesday, February 21 until Saturday, February 24.

Strickland, 65, was unceremoniously removed from his post as the ordinary of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas by Pope Francis last year after he refused to resign following an apostolic visit. While exact details over why he was stripped of his office remain unclear, Strickland, who previously accused Francis of “undermining the Deposit of Faith,” has said he did not implement Traditionis Custodes, which called for a severe crackdown on the Latin Mass.

Among those scheduled to appear at CPAC 2024 include Congressman Matt Gaetz, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum, media figures Steve Bannon and Jack Posobiec, Dr. Robert Malone, and CPAC Board Member Ric Grennell, an openly homosexual man who served various roles for the Trump White House, including Director of National Intelligence.

Strickland’s presence at the gathering has infuriated dissident Catholics, especially in light of his courageous defense of orthodox Church teachings in recent years.

“Strickland’s strident rhetoric and hardline positions may have torpedoed his episcopal career, but they also endeared him to conservative and right-wing Catholics who liked his outspoken and blunt approach to ecclesial and political matters,” left-wing outlet National Catholic Reporter said last week in a hit piece.

Strickland previously urged Francis to deny Holy Communion to former U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi over her support of legal abortion. He has also called the teachings of pro-LGBT Jesuit James Martin “blasphemy.”

Since his removal, Strickland has maintained a public profile by engaging in various pastoral activities. In November, he prayed with laity outside the U.S. Bishops Conference gathering in Baltimore. Many Catholics across the U.S. have held public rosaries to express support for his efforts. Strickland recently visited Medjugorie in Bosnia and Herzegovina and has also urged bishops to “say no” to blessings for homosexual “couples.”

