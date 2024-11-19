Bishop Strickland to pray Rosary LIVE TODAY at noon as threat of world war increases

You can view Strickland’s Rosary live through our LSNTV app available for download on both the Apple Store and Google Play, as well as on popular TV streaming platforms such as Roku, Fire, Apple TV, Android TV, LG Smart TV and Samsung Smart TV.

(LifeSiteNews) — Today, November 20 at 12 p.m. ET, Bishop Joseph Strickland will be praying a live-streamed Rosary for peace as the war between Russia and Ukraine intensifies, ratcheting up the possibility of world war.

You can view Strickland’s Rosary live through our LSNTV app available for download on both the Apple Store and Google Play, as well as on popular TV streaming platforms such as Roku, Fire, Apple TV, Android TV, LG Smart TV and Samsung Smart TV.

The announcement that Strickland will be praying a Rosary for peace comes after disturbing geopolitical developments suggest the now two-year-long war between Russia and Ukraine is slated to escalate significantly.

Earlier in the week it was reported that U.S. President Joe Biden gave the green-light to Ukraine to launch long-range American missiles deeper into Russia, with the Kremlin stating directly that such a move would escalate war in the region.

The possible escalation comes at the same time reports suggest the West is still interfering in peace negotiations between the two embattled countries.

As LifeSiteNews reported Monday, the threat of escalation seems imminent with Sweden, a recent addition to NATO, beginning to issue pamphlets to citizens warning of “crisis or war” as the intensity of the nearby war ramps up.

Tune in to LifeSiteNews at noon Wednesday for coverage of Strickland’s Rosary for peace.

