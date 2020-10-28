Bishop Strickland: True joy comes from God, not earthly power or politics

October 28, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas has warned that it’s easy to “get upset” during election season but that we have to remember that “true joy” comes from knowing Jesus Christ and from recalling that all power on earth belongs to him, and not to earthly kingdoms or men.

“Jesus says all power in heaven and on earth has been given to Him. And we think we’re so powerful. We talk about the power of nations. How the presidency is the most powerful office in the free world. All of that power is nothing compared to the power of God, the power of God’s life and love.”

“We need a joy campaign. We need to remember that every day of life is a gift…I think we need to take a breath and remember where joy comes from,” His Excellency said.

Strickland advised that people learn to love Jesus Christ, the true source of joy.

“We need joy in this 2020 confusing year. People are angry. People are fighting. There’s vitriol. There’s violence…People are lying to each other constantly. That does not create joy.”

