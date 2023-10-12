Bishop Strickland urges Catholics to pray and fast for peace in the Middle East

'I am urging all in the Diocese of Tyler and all other Catholics to join in this important call to prayer and fasting,' wrote Bishop Joseph Strickland.

TYLER, Texas (LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Joseph Strickland has asked the faithful of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas, and all Catholics, to join a call by the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem for prayer and fasting next Tuesday, October 17.

“I am urging all in the Diocese of Tyler and all other Catholics to join in this important call to prayer and fasting,” Strickland wrote on X, formerly Twitter, Wednesday night along with a copy of the letter from Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem.

I am urging all in the Diocese of Tyler and all other Catholics to join in this important call to prayer and fasting. pic.twitter.com/sfNKo4MyJM — Bishop J. Strickland (@Bishopoftyler) October 12, 2023

“On behalf of all the Ordinaries of the Holy Land, I invite all parishes and religious communities to a day of fasting and prayer for peace and reconciliation,” Cardinal Pizzaballa wrote, as recently reported by LifeSiteNews.

“We ask that on Tuesday, October 17, everyone hold a day of fasting, abstinence, and prayer. Let us organize prayer times with Eucharistic adoration and with the recitation of the Rosary to Our Blessed Virgin Mary,” he wrote. “Although most probably in many parts of our dioceses circumstances will not permit large gatherings, it is possible to organize simple and sober common moments of prayer in parishes, religious communities, and families.”

The request follows two prior statements from the patriarchate as well as the heads of churches in Jerusalem condemning the violence and calling for the international community to help bring about peace, as LifeSiteNews previously reported.

Fighting has continued since Israel declared war on Hamas Saturday, following terrorist attacks by the Islamic group on peaceful civilians.

A total of 2,600 lives have been lost on both sides, according to a Thursday morning report from the Associated Press.

LifeSiteNews is asking its readers to take a prayer pledge in union with the Catholic leaders in Jerusalem. Please sign up today to pray and fast on October 17 for an end to violence and bloodshed in the land of Christ’s birth.

Share











