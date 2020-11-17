Bishop Strickland: We have to pray for the suffering souls in purgatory

November 17, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas gave an inspiring defense of the fundamental principles of the Catholic faith, including devotion to the Blessed Sacrament, salvation, purgatory, and more.

His Excellency delivered his remarks during the latest episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, which airs on LifeSite’s YouTube channel every Tuesday night at 9 P.M. EST. On October 28, His Excellency tweeted about the 40 Days Devotion of Prayer and Fasting in the Diocese of Tyler.

Day 13 of our 40 Days Devotion...from Acts 4:12 “There is no salvation through anyone else, nor is there any other name under heaven given to the human race by which we are to be saved.” This verse expresses the firm foundation of the Church from the very beginning. JESUS IS LORD — Bishop J. Strickland (@Bishopoftyler) October 25, 2020

“There are a lot of idols in our culture that take us away from God,” he said today. “But if we believe in God, and we believe John 3:16: ‘God so loved the world, that He sent His only begotten Son’... then it’s just logical that He’s the only Savior we have; there’s only one Son of God.”

The bishop touched on the significance of praying for the departed souls in purgatory as well, because “in many ways, it gets to the heart of what we believe” as Catholics — namely, that “this life is over in a fleeting moment.”

His Excellency outlined how the concept of purgatory is about the purification of souls, as a preparation for heaven, and for us “to remember that we are destined for eternal life with God.” Moreover, he taught that purgatory gives both hope and the means for perfection. “You know that you have been saved by the grace of Jesus Christ and you have the opportunity to enter into that Beatific Vision, but you still have some work to do,” he said.

Bishop Strickland also said that “many of the saints speak of that kind of devotion, and again, it makes sense. If you really believe in what the Church teaches, then absolutely the Son of God is the One we are called to grow closer to, and to follow Him as disciples.”