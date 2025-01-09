Bishop Strickland’s new weekly show ‘A Shepherd’s Voice’ to premiere Monday, January 13

Bishop Joseph Strickland's new weekly show 'A Shepherd's Voice,' hosted each Monday by Virgin Most Powerful Radio and featured on LifeSiteNews, will guide Catholics through their spiritual lives during a time of turmoil in the world and Church.

(LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Joseph Strickland is set to premiere his new show next week to encourage Catholics to live out their faith despite scandal in the Church.

On Monday, January 13, Virgin Most Powerful Radio is scheduled to air Strickland’s new weekly show “A Shepherd’s Voice” to guide Catholics through their spiritual lives during a time of turmoil in the world and Church.

“He’s like John the Baptist,” Virgin Most Powerful Radio founder and director Terry Barber told LifeSiteNews. “He’s speaking the truth and willing to pay a price to proclaim Jesus Christ.”

Bishop Strickland’s New Podcast

“A Shepherd’s Voice” | January 13th, 2025 | 7:30 am PST Livestream on https://t.co/TkrgIiRwIA & Rumble | SUBSCRIBE TO VIRGIN MOST POWERFUL RADIO ON RUMBLE #BishopStrickland #Catholic #TheBishopStricklandHour #VMPRadio pic.twitter.com/kOSvk34bPX — Virgin Most Powerful Radio (@VMPRadio) January 7, 2025

READ: Bishop Strickland decries Pope Francis’ appointment of Cardinal McElroy as DC archbishop

The weekly show will be hosted each Monday by Virgin Most Powerful Radio, a non-profit organization which aims to restore Catholic culture through the radio and podcasts, and featured on LifeSiteNews.

The show, which will replace the weekly The Bishop Strickland Show, will focus on looking at the future of the Church “through the eyes of tradition.” Strickland will discuss the importance of each Catholic having a personal relationship with Christ within His Church.

He will also provide Catholics with resources needed to keep them “focused on Jesus Christ in spite of the scandal.”

Barber revealed that one of his favorite attributes of Strickland is that he does not push his “personal opinion” but instead teaches the unchanging doctrine of the Catholic Church.

“And I’ve been working with him at Virgin Most Powerful for five years, and that’s what I love about him,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter his personal opinion,” Barber continued. “He constantly looks at what the deposit of faith is all about.”

In November 2023, Pope Francis personally removed Strickland from his role of shepherd and bishop of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas. At the time, he was one of the most faithful, forthright, and vocal bishops in the United States.

However, this has not prevented him from shepherding the Catholic people. Since his removal, Strickland has become even more devoted to saving souls and explaining the true teachings of the Catholic Church.

Share











