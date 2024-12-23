Bishop Strickland’s successor thanks Pope Francis for his ‘pastoral concern’ for Diocese of Tyler

'I am grateful to Pope Francis for his manner of shepherding the Universal Church, and for his pastoral concern for this local Church of Tyler,' wrote Bishop Strickland's new successor, John Gregory Kelly.

(LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Joseph Strickland’s successor for the Diocese of Tyler, Texas, John Gregory Kelly, has written a letter in which he thanks Pope Francis for the latter’s “pastoral concern” for the diocese.

“I learned last Sunday that our Holy Father, Pope Francis, had appointed me to serve as your bishop. I wanted to take this opportunity to write to you and tell you how honored I am to have been chosen to be your shepherd and to ask for your prayers during these coming weeks,” Kelly, who was appointed by Francis to lead the diocese last week, wrote in a December 22 letter addressed to the faithful which was viewed by LifeSiteNews.

🚨 BREAKING: The bishop appointed by Pope Francis to replace Bishop Joseph Strickland has mandated all priests in the diocese to read a letter—and its contents are causing shockwaves. 😳✝️

@FrAltman @taylormarshall @EricRSammons ⁦@michaeljknowles⁩ pic.twitter.com/H0yNUw2dKT — John-Henry Westen (@JhWesten) December 23, 2024

READ: Bishop Strickland’s successor asked for delay on vote banning Communion for pro-abort politicians

“I am grateful to the Holy Father for this surprising pre-Christmas gift and I am eager to begin this ministry in the New Year. I am grateful to Pope Francis for his manner of shepherding the Universal Church, and for his pastoral concern for this local Church of Tyler,” he added.

Kelly concluded the brief letter by telling those in Tyler that he is looking forward to his new role and the responsibility that comes with it, and that he is praying for all those in the diocese as Christmas and the New Year approaches. Kelly also mentioned Francis’ “Pilgrims of Hope” theme for 2025.

Kelly’s comments thanking Francis for his “pastoral concern” for the “local Church of Tyler” follow the surprise November 2023 removal of Strickland as bishop of the diocese, which was carried out by Francis himself.

Strickland’s removal by Francis was notable in that it was levied against one of the most forthright and vocal bishops in the United States, who has drawn considerable support both from within and without his diocese for his promotion of traditional Catholic teaching.

Share











