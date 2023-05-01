Bishop Thomas Tobin, outspoken and courageous defender of the faith, retires at age 75

The Providence, Rhode Island bishop was not afraid to call out Catholics who support abortion and LGBT ideology and he has defended devotion to the Traditional Latin Mass.

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island (LifeSiteNews) – Bishop Thomas Tobin of the Diocese of Providence, Rhode Island, known for his outspoken defense of the Catholic Church’s moral teachings on the sanctity of life, marriage, and human sexuality, has resigned upon reaching the age of 75 on April 1, to be succeeded by Bishop Richard Henning, who was appointed November 23, 2022, by Pope Francis as Coadjutor Bishop of Providence.

The Pope’s acceptance of Bishop Tobin’s resignation was announced May 1 in Washington, D.C. by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio to the United States. As required by the Code of Canon Law, Bishop Tobin had presented a letter of resignation to the Pope upon reaching the age of 75.

Bishop Henning’s full biography may be found here.

In a statement to the diocese on his resignation, Bishop Tobin thanked the faithful and clergy of Providence for their support over the years. “I urge all the members of the church to remain steadfast in your faith, to be proud of the good work you are doing, and to be determined to carry on the work that Jesus has entrusted to you,” Tobin said.

Ordained a priest in July 1973 for the Diocese of Pittsburgh, Tobin was named Auxiliary Bishop of Pittsburgh by Pope John Paul II in November 1992 and consecrated bishop on December 27, 1992. Tobin was made Bishop of the Diocese of Youngstown, Ohio in 1996, and in March 2005, John Paul II named him the eighth Bishop of Providence, where he was installed that May.

As the diocesan website notes, “Well known for his staunch pro-life stance, Bishop Tobin has received several prestigious honors including the Defender of the Faith Award from Legatus, the Proudly Pro-Life Award from the National Right to Life Committee and the Cardinal von Galen Award from Human Life International.”

Amid the increasingly stormy climate of attacks on the family, sexual morality, and the life of the unborn, Bishop Tobin consistently raised his voice to clearly reiterate the perennial teachings of the Church that the life of the unborn is sacred, marriage is a lifelong union between one man and one woman, and the innocence of children must be protected in society. He has also defended traditional Catholics who wish to worship according to the Church’s ancient liturgy in the Tridentine Latin Mass.

Unafraid to hold to account so-called “Catholic” politicians who aggressively promote abortion and oppose the protection of the lives of the unborn, in 2019 Tobin excoriated Rhode Island Sen. Jack Reed, who says he is Catholic but voted against the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Act, designed to protect children born alive during botched abortions from being left to die.

Eternal shame on Senators Reed and Whitehouse of R.I. for opposing this bill which would protect infants already born. Their vote has nothing to do with promoting women’s health or “reproductive freedom.” Their stance is thoughtless, cruel and indefensible. https://t.co/mxhX759UTd — Bishop Thomas Tobin (@ThomasJTobin1) February 26, 2019

If passed into law, the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Act would have required abortionists to provide medical care for babies who survived failed abortion attempts.

In the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election, Tobin called out the contradiction between a politician calling himself Catholic and yet rejecting Catholic teaching on the sanctity of life. In a tweet on May 7, 2020, Tobin said one cannot be an “authentic” Catholic and hold a pro-abortion position.

“Just saw a headline in a Catholic newspaper with the phrase ‘pro-abortion Catholic.’ Sorry. That’s a contradiction in terms. You can’t be a Catholic, at least not an authentic one, and be ‘pro-abortion.’ Or ‘pro-choice.’ It’s the same thing,” the bishop said.

Several months later, Tobin again sparked a heated Twitter debate over what constitutes a Catholic when he sarcastically implied that then-presidential candidate Joe Biden isn’t one. The outspoken bishop was hammered on Twitter with ad hominem attacks after he posted the following:

Biden-Harris. First time in a while that the Democratic ticket hasn’t had a Catholic on it. Sad. — Bishop Thomas Tobin (@ThomasJTobin1) August 11, 2020

Tobin doubled down on his criticisms of President Biden’s zeal for abortion in 2022, when he stated that he could not be “both a devout Catholic and a pro-abortion zealot”:

President Biden cannot be both a devout Catholic and a pro-abortion zealot. The two are mutually exclusive. He is a poor, lost and confused soul. Truly, we need to pray for him, everyday. — Bishop Thomas Tobin (@ThomasJTobin1) September 23, 2022

Tobin’s courageous defense of the Church’s moral teachings was not limited, however, to standing up against the prominent pro-abortion advocates of the Left. He also earned their hatred with his public stance against LGBT ideology and intimidation.

On June 1, 2019, to mark the beginning of so-called “pride month,” the Rhode Island bishop tweeted that Catholics should not take part in “pride” events due to their conflict with the Catholic faith, making special note of the danger to children:

A reminder that Catholics should not support or attend LGBTQ “Pride Month” events held in June. They promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Catholic faith and morals. They are especially harmful for children. — Bishop Thomas Tobin (@ThomasJTobin1) June 1, 2019

The public stance made the bishop the target of high-volume vitriol from LGBT adherents and supporters, who moved swiftly to squash the Catholic shepherd’s advisory to his flock to remain faithful to “Catholic faith and morals,” demonstrating the resolve of anti-Catholic forces to silence Church teaching.

In response, LifeSiteNews launched an online petition in support of Bishop Tobin after he was smeared by mainstream media. The petition received more than 13,500 signatures in just one day in an overwhelming expression of support for the bishop’s courage in standing up against the sexual deviancy of LGBT advocacy.

“Your Excellency,” the petition stated, “Thank you for speaking out against ‘pride’ events! We appreciate your clear guidance in this area for Christians and Catholics.”

“We appreciate you, as a religious leader, speaking out against ‘Pride’ month, and defending Christian Catholic teaching. Thank you, especially, for reminding all Christians that these events promote a ‘culture’ and activities which are against Christ’s teaching, and against the morals of anyone trying to live as a good Christian,” the petition continued, adding, “Your clear and compassionate teaching gives hope to Catholics and Christians everywhere.”

Two days after the extreme pummeling of Bishop Tobin began, only one of his brother bishops had come to his defense. Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, expressed his gratitude for Bishop Tobin’s sage advice to his flock, saying, “Thanks for speaking up Bishop Tobin … let us be mighty loving messengers of truth and light in Jesus Christ.”

As the controversy escalated, Strickland sent out two more tweets, himself defending the Church’s teaching on the nature and purpose of sex and marriage. Defending Tobin, Strickland said, “Please stop labeling bishops who speak the truth of the Gospel as homophobic. God gave us sexual intimacy for the procreation of children and the deeper union of a man & woman in marriage. Stating this truth is not homophobia, it is simply reality.”

Strickland emphasized that “Bishop Tobin is simply speaking for one truth of the deposit of faith. God made humans male & female. Certainly those who are confused about their identity need Christ’s love & compassion, let’s remember Christ’s love is expressed when [He] dies on the cross for the truth.”

Several days later, Tobin issued the following statement, declaring it his obligation as a bishop to preach the truth of Christ “even on very difficult and sensitive issues,” affirming that he would continue to do so. He stated, “As a Catholic Bishop, however, my obligation before God is to lead the faithful entrusted to my care and to teach the faith, clearly and compassionately, even on very difficult and sensitive issues. That is what I have always tried to do – on a variety of issues – and I will continue doing so as contemporary issues arise.”

Ever sensitive to the needs of the flock entrusted to this care, Tobin also supported those Catholics devoted to the ancient liturgy in the Traditional Latin Mass. In January 2022, during the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, he encouraged “respect and support” for “members of our own Church who are devoted to [the] TLM,” affirming their fidelity to the Church, a notable public defense in the face of attacks from authorities in Rome, such as Cardinal Arthur Roche, who has dubbed those who love the ancient Mass “more Protestant than Catholic.”

In contrast, Bishop Tobin wrote:

In this Week of Prayer for #ChristianUnity, let’s also work to safeguard and promote “Catholic Unity.” In particular, let’s resolve to respect and support members of our own Church who are devoted to TLM. They are faithful Catholics who greatly love the Lord and his Church. — Bishop Thomas Tobin (@ThomasJTobin1) January 18, 2022

Again, earlier this year, Tobin criticized the increased ostracization of traditional Catholics by Rome in a tweet that contrasted the heavy-handedness of the Vatican’s restrictions with the Pope’s call for accompaniment and listening. The prelate wrote,

The way the Vatican is dealing with the Traditional Latin Mass does not seem to me to be the “style of God.” Pope Francis himself has emphasized that those who are attached to the TLM should be “accompanied listened to, and given time.” — Bishop Thomas Tobin (@ThomasJTobin1) February 21, 2023

With the courageous Bishop of Providence now retiring, the sentiments of Catholics grateful for his defense of life, family, and faith can perhaps not be put better than what was stated by those same Catholics several years ago: “Your clear and compassionate teaching gives hope to Catholics and Christians everywhere.”

In the words of Bishop Strickland, “Thanks for speaking up Bishop Tobin … let us be mighty loving messengers of truth and light in Jesus Christ.”

