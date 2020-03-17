Bishop walks empty Irish streets with Blessed Sacrament, blesses self-quarantined

WATERFORD, Ireland, March 17, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) ― An Irish bishop walked through the almost empty streets of his city, carrying a monstrance.

Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan of the Diocese of Waterford and Lismore, 60, was filmed carrying the Blessed Sacrament through the shuttered streets. This is a relatively quiet and sad St. Patrick’s Day in the Republic of Ireland because 292 cases of the coronavirus have been reported there. The Irish Times remarked that this “must be the strangest St Patrick’s Day [Waterford City] has ever experienced.”

Cullinan is among the Irish bishops who have suspended public Masses.

“Masses throughout the diocese will take place without the congregation physically present, therefore no public masses,” he said last week.

“Your local priest will celebrate daily Mass offering it up for your intentions and indeed for the whole country.”

“Bishop Phonsie” also filmed a special St. Patrick’s Day message for his diocese, in which he sings a hymn to Ireland’s patron saint.

“We won’t have public Mass today, at least in most dioceses,” he told viewers, “and there won’t be any parades. But you and I, we can celebrate. Despite all that’s going on, we can celebrate our national patron saint, St. Patrick.”

Cullinan described the difficult life and mission of St. Patrick and said he is an inspiration for the Irish in their struggle against the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“What an inspiration for all of us ... as we battle with this crisis before us,” he remarked.

Cullinan finished his message with a recitation of part of a long prayer composed by St. Patrick. Known as “St. Patrick’s Breastplate” and “Dear’s Cry,” the prayer is particularly apropos in a time of trial: