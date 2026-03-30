Bishop who said Church treats women ‘as second-class citizens’ appointed to major Vatican post

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Leo XIV has appointed the Australian Bishop Anthony Randazzo as prefect of the Dicastery for Legislative Texts.

On March 25, Pope Leo XIV appointed Bishop Anthony Randazzo, until now Bishop of Broken Bay, Australia, as prefect of the Dicastery for Legislative Texts, conferring upon him at the same time the personal title of archbishop.

Not content with the Western interest in the female diaconate, the bishop has declared that the Church treats Catholic women as “second-class citizens.”

Speaking to journalists on October 4, 2024, during a Vatican press conference, Randazzo mentioned what he described as the disproportionate attention given to “niche issues,” explicitly including the question of women deacons, but suggesting that the Church excludes women “from participation in the Church.”

“There is a question with regard to ordination that has been going on for years, not just for the Synod. (Francis) has asked for it to be studied on more than one occasion, and there is a study group at the moment that he has asked to take it aside from the floor, not to remove it from the conversation, but to go more deeply into it, to see what is actually there,” he said.

According to Randazzo, however, the issue of the female diaconate — pushed by “a small minority with a large, powerful Western voice” — risks overshadowing other questions that, in his view, are far more urgent regarding the role of women in the Church and in civil society.

“(W)omen, who in many parts of the Church and the world are treated as second-class citizens, are totally ignored. This is scandalous,” Randazzo said.

“I have no problem with (the female diaconate) being discussed and studied, as (Francis) has rightly said, but at the cost of the dignity of women in the Church? Absolutely not. When women are pushed to the margins, into places of poverty and violence, domestic or social; when their work opportunities are narrowed and they are excluded from participation in the community and in the Church, this is a scandal against the Gospel.”

“In the name of Jesus,” Randazzo finally said, “can we look after and include our women? Can we stop talking about women, and listen to and speak with women?”

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Randazzo’s concerns faintly echo those of the German Catholic feminist theologian Elisabeth Schüssler Fiorenza, who has challenged Catholic women to make the Church a community of equals, with shared leadership, instead of settling for priestly ordination, which she sees as “subordination” to the all-male hierarchy.

Therefore, according to Randazzo, there would be a problem concerning the inclusivity of women in ecclesial life. It is a topic that has recently resurfaced in the debate following the publication of the Study Group 4 and Study Group 5 reports regarding the priestly formation “from a synodal missionary perspective” and the role of women in the life and governance of the Church, respectively.

Group 4 presented a report also calling for women to influence vocational discernment prior to ordinations, while the Group 5 report argues that the traditional roles of women in the family and in the Church should be reconsidered in order to foster greater participation.

Randazzo’s appointment, therefore, fits squarely within the framework outlined by these study groups. After suspending, on December 4, 2025, the question of the female diaconate — a judgment that was explicitly presented as “not definitive” — Pope Leo XIV has shifted his focus toward greater inclusion of women in the Church’s governance and decision‑making processes.

Following the conclusion of the 2024 Synod, Randazzo reflected on his experience in a public video, expressed a desire to continue fostering what he described as a “synodal culture” in his own diocese.

The Dicastery for Legislative Texts is the Vatican office responsible for interpreting and applying the Church’s laws. It clarifies how canon law should be understood, ensures that new norms are consistent with existing legislation, and offers authoritative guidance when questions or disputes arise. Whenever bishops, dioceses, or other Vatican offices need an official interpretation of Church law, this is the dicastery they turn to.

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