Prominent bishops, priests, laity sign ‘Bethlehem Declaration’ that opposes ‘morally illicit’ COVID shots

The declaration is ‘the definitive response to the globalist tyrannical health Madness,’ said Elizabeth Yore. It ‘must resonate strongly amidst the noisy COVID clatter.’

(LifeSiteNews) – A group of Catholic prelates, scholars, activists, and journalists have initiated a petition appealing to the hierarchy of the Church, the lay faithful, and “all people of good will” to “vehemently oppose” the “abortion-tainted experimental injections for COVID-19,” along with mandates for their reception, calling the shots “morally illicit.”

“The Bethlehem Declaration” (Declaration), sponsored by Deacon Nick Donnelly of the Diocese of Lancaster, England, has been endorsed by Bishops Athanasius Schneider, Marian Eleganti, and Rene Henry Gracida, along with several priests and other scholars such as Drs. Peter Kwasniewski of the United States, Berthold Wald of Germany, and Caroline Farey of the United Kingdom.

Altogether, 48 individuals are listed as “Initial Signatories” of the petition, which argues that, according to the Church’s moral teaching, the conditions for reception of the abortion-derived injections, under ordinary circumstances, have not been met.

These conditions include the necessity of the abortion-tainted vaccine to evade a “grave danger,” and when an “‘ethically irreproachable Covid-19’ alternative health intervention is not available.”

According to the four-page document, a moral justification for utilizing these COVID-19 gene-based injections fails when these factors are not present, which is the case for many people, including healthy young people and those who have recovered from the disease and thus enjoy natural immunity.

The Declaration also observes that the injections available in the Western world “are really gene-based medical treatments,” therefore “calling into question” the applicability of the Church’s teaching on standard vaccines that are “qualitatively different.”

Treating “gene therapy” specifically, an instruction from the Catholic Church emphasizes that due to this form of treatment’s “significant risks,” science must “establish beforehand” that the patient is not “exposed to risks to his health or physical integrity which are excessive or disproportionate to the gravity of the pathology for which a cure is sought.”

The document goes on to propose that with a lack of prior animal testing, standard safety committees, and transparent data, “it is impossible to assert that the benefits of these injections are proportionate to the harmful side effects as is morally required to be known before such experimental gene therapies can be morally acceptable.”

Highlighting the harmful side effects, the missive continues, citing government reports of vaccine deaths currently being “47 times higher in 2021 than 2020,” and growing, which could actually amount to “hundreds of thousands for the USA” alone.

Hyperlinking several studies, the petition asserts the superiority of natural immunity to short-lived vaccine-induced immunity, the “high levels of ‘breakthrough cases’” of the virus, and the fact that the shots do not even prevent infection and transmission, “vitiating the broadly advanced motive for the healthy to be injected out of ‘love of neighbor’ in order to ‘protect others.’”

Deacon Donnelly told LifeSiteNews that the manifesto received its name due to its release near Christmas when the Church is recalling the “baby Jesus, who manifests the sanctity of life of all babies, created in the image and likeness of God.”

“Bethlehem is also associated with the massacre of the Holy Innocents by King Herod,” he said. “This petition gives us the opportunity to protest on behalf of these silenced victims of the pharmaceutical industry” who have been exploited and used for the development and testing of COVID-19 vaccines.

Child advocate Elizabeth Yore, who also signed the Bethlehem Declaration, told LifeSiteNews it is “an outstanding document” that serves as “the definitive response to the globalist tyrannical health madness.” Encouraging everyone to read it, she said, this petition “must resonate strongly amidst the noisy covid clatter.”

“I so love the gravitas of this grace-filled and divinely inspired document,” Yore said.

Bethlehem Declaration PDF download and LifePetition.

