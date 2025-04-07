Black Democrats slam Illinois bill allowing government to interrogate homeschoolers

Black Democrats and the left-leaning Chicago Tribune are both warning about a proposal to heavily regulate homeschooling in Illinois.

(LifeSiteNews) — A Democrat-backed bill that would allow Illinois public school officials to interrogate homeschooling parents about lesson plans is facing opposition from a core constituency – black Democrats.

House Bill 2827 would massively expand the power of public school officials to oversee homeschoolers within their district. Critics warn the legislation could lead to mandated shots as well as other heavy-handed state involvement. Public backlash against the bill has dwarfed supporters of it – about 42,000 people have filed witness slips opposing the bill, while only 1,000 have filed public support for it.

The bill awaits a second hearing as of Monday morning.

The law would also require new documentation for homeschooling parents, and simple mistakes could be used to justify further government investigation.

Democratic legislators and concerned families and other citizens rallied against the bill last Saturday in downtown Chicago.

“They say it’s just a form. It’s just a form, they say. It creates a new pathway to criminalization,” Chris Butler, a black pastor and former Congressional candidate, said on Thursday. LifeSiteNews previously profiled Butler, who is pro-life, when he ran in 2022.

Butler also said people should support homeschooling since it is getting parents involved in their kids’ education. He noted that “[we]want parents to be involved. These parents who are homeschooling their children are doing just that and we should do nothing in the state of Illinois to hinder them.”

Democratic state Representative La Shawn Ford also argued against the bill at the rally.

“Right now, I don’t believe the bill is what’s needed in Illinois,” Ford said. “I believe in restorative justice and I believe in making sure that people don’t have a pathway to the criminal justice system. This bill is a pipeline to the criminal justice system for parents, and I can’t stand for that. How can we criminalize parents for wanting to love their children?”

The Catholic Conference of Illinois also opposes the bill, as it would require private schools to turn over student data to Illinois.

“If the state of Illinois wants to get that information, they should get it directly from the parents. They should not be putting us in between them and our parents,” Executive Director Bob Gilligan told Center Square. “We’re here to educate children. That’s what we’re here to do. We’re not here to turn over information to the state of Illinois about the kids in our schools, their personally-identifiable information, as well as the information about their parents.”

The proposal has drawn criticism from the left-leaning Chicago Tribune, who denounced the bill in an editorial.

The newspaper criticized the “open-ended nature of this information-collection regimen” as well as the criminalization of paperwork.

“It’s understandable to want to combat neglect, but it’s unclear from the legislation what would prompt a curriculum and progress review, making this provision prone to misunderstandings and allowing bureaucrats to substitute their judgment for parents’,” the major newspaper also warned. It also questioned why more focus is not being paid to the dismal reading levels in public schools.

“Why, we ask, are politicians focusing so much attention on homeschooling and private school accountability when, statewide, only 30% of fourth-graders in the public school system can read at grade level?”

The Coalition for Responsible Home Education (CRHE) is pushing the bill. The Massachusetts-based organization is heavily backed by the left-wing Ben and Jerry’s Foundation. Its board and staff are former homeschoolers, many of whom use LGBTQ pronouns. The chair of the board, Carmen Longoria-Green, previously served as counsel for Americans United for Separation of Church and State.

Another board member is Jeremy Young, who until recently, worked at the “free expression” group PEN America.

CRHE has an explicitly anti-Christian slant in some of its documents.

“The homeschool lobby created the parental-rights extremism movement,” the group claims. “For decades, they’ve deregulated homeschooling, taking away all of homeschooled children’s protections from educational neglect, isolation, and abuse.”

“For decades, Christian fundamentalists in the United States have worked to enact their regressive ideas about gender and race by using homeschooling to isolate and abuse their own children,” a 2022 document states.

“Organizers focused on children’s rights and child advocacy are acutely aware of the increasingly hostile climate in the United States for children with marginalized identities,” the group claims further. “Attacks on LGBTQ+ children, young people, and the spaces and resources designed to serve their needs have accelerated in the 2020s.”

Share











