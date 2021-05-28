Black Lives Matter co-founder resigns amid speculation over lavish spending

May 28, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Openly homosexual Black Lives Matter (BLM) co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors announced her resignation as the group’s executive director Thursday amid controversy surrounding the personal wealth she amassed during her tenure.

The New York Post reports that she says it “feels like the time is right” to step down in favor of working on a book and television deal, claiming to have “created the infrastructure and the support, and the necessary bones and foundation, so that I can leave.”

In April, reports surfaced that Khan-Cullors has in recent years purchased no less than four high-end residences totalling $3.2 million, which provoked questions about how she could afford such purchases, having been paid just $120,000 from 2013 to 2019 (roughly $17,000 per year) in her capacity as a BLM spokesperson.

The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation insists that “as a registered 501c3, BLMGNF cannot and did not commit any organizational resources toward the purchase of personal property by any employee or volunteer.” Khan-Cullors’s primary income appears to come through her “wife,” Black Lives Matter Toronto co-founder Janaya Khan, a professional public speaker who charges a fee ranging from $25,000-$39,999 per U.S. appearance. Regardless, some of her own allies questioned the optics of a self-professed Marxist engaging in such extravagant commerce.

In her latest statement, Khan-Cullors insists her departure is unrelated to that controversy. “Those were right-wing attacks that tried to discredit my character, and I don’t operate off of what the right thinks about me,” she said. Even so, BLM and its allies found the story stinging enough that Facebook blocked users from sharing the New York Post and Daily Mail’s original reports on the story.

Regardless, the Biden administration is currently allowing U.S. embassies around the world to fly BLM flags, despite the group’s record of violence.