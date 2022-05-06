Black man silences BLM protesters: ‘The black babies killed in abortion clinics matter, right?’

Medical staff participating in a Black Lives Matter demonstration readily affirmed that 'All black lives matter.' But pressed about whether the 'black babies' killed by abortion matter, they fell silent.

(LifeSiteNews) – A black man silenced medical personnel during a “Black Lives Matter” demonstration when he asked them if the lives of black babies killed in abortion matter.

Woke doctors get a shock when they discover that black people don’t all think alike. pic.twitter.com/SFj3wsQciG — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) May 5, 2022

“Do all black lives matter or just some black lives?” an unidentified black man asked a group of medical staff, including doctors, who held signs that read “Black Lives Matter” and “White Coats for Black Lives.”

The demonstrators responded loudly in chorus, “All black lives!”

“Black lives killed by black men matter, right?” he then asked.

Some in the group can be heard affirming, “Yes.”

“The black babies killed in the abortion clinics matter, right?”

The group fell completely silent.

“Thought so,” the man said.

As Blaze Media has noted, information on the video, including where and when it was taken, is scarce. The video originally posted on Twitter has 2.1 million views and counting.

The man who confronted the medical staff continued to question them, further highlighting the contrast between their readiness to condemn the killing of born blacks and their hesitancy to condemn the killing of the unborn.

“The officers killed by that bastard in Minnesota, that matters too, right?” he continued. Some can be heard responding, “Yes.”

“OK. But the black babies that are killed in the abortion clinics, don’t matter, do they, medical people?”

There was then almost total quiet, except for one indiscernible response from a woman.

The black man went on, continuing to challenge the crowd and again receiving utter silence when he asked, “It’s OK if we kill them in the womb, right?”

“If we don’t respect the lives of our unborn children enough to save them and fight for them, our lives mean nothing once we’re born,” he concluded in the video.

Blaze Media remarked that the exchange “highlights the cognitive dissonance displayed by many progressive activists who support both racial justice for black people and a barbaric practice that disproportionately terminates black babies, a data point noted by Justice Samuel Alito in his draft opinion.”

Black babies have long been aborted in disproportionate numbers in the United States for decades. As the National Review has pointed out, across the U.S., “some 474 black children are aborted for every 1,000 live births to black women — in other words, almost a third of black babies are aborted every year. These are staggering, horrific numbers to contemplate.”

