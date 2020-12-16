Black pastors to pro-abort pastor running for Senate: ‘You have a duty to denounce the evil of abortion’

LifeSiteNews is facing increasing censorship. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

ATLANTA, Georgia, December 16, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Over two dozen black pastors have signed an open letter to Georgia Democratic Senate runoff candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock, calling him out on his pro-abortion stance.

The letter, which includes the signatures of evangelist (and niece of Martin Luther King, Jr.) Alveda King, former 2002 U.S. House candidate Bishop Garland Hunt, and Christian leader Wellington Boone, states in part, “As a Christian pastor and as a Black leader, you have a duty to denounce the evil of abortion, which kills a disproportionate number of Black children. Your open advocacy of abortion is a scandal to the faith and to the Black community.”

Warnock has been a senior pastor at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church since 2005. Yet, despite being a Christian minister, Warnock has been vocal about his pro-abortion position – most recently on Twitter. On December 8, he tweeted, “I am a pro-choice pastor,” leaving no room for doubt.

The pastors from Georgia are entreating him to “reconsider” his “public advocacy for abortion.” The letter reminds Warnock of the systemic racism of abortion in America and his responsibility to respond in a Christian manner that defends the black American family.

“Can you in good conscience defend abortion, knowing that abortion kills 474 Black babies for every 1000 live births? Abortion decimates Black communities, disrupts Black families and inflicts untold harm on Black women. Black women and Black families need your advocacy; they need your protection, and they need your support. But they do not need Black pastors making excuses for the racism in the abortion industry.”

It is no secret that Planned Parenthood founder, Margaret Sanger, promoted the “Negro Project" to reduce the black population by pushing contraception and sterilization. Sanger’s strategy included using black doctors and pastors to gain the trust of other blacks. And Warnock is just the type of minister that Sanger had in mind.

In a letter to a pro-eugenics colleague, Sanger wrote of what she saw as the need to enlist the help of religious leaders to promote her project. Sanger wrote: “We do not want word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population, and the minister is the man who can straighten out that idea if it ever occurs to any of their more rebellious members.”

The pastors who have co-written and signed the letter to Warnock agree that a minister’s vocation is to preach the Gospel. The killing of unborn children through abortion contradicts the teachings of scriptures. It is counterintuitive that a minister could be both a man of God and a promoter of abortion.

The pastors wrote, “Abortion is fundamentally in conflict with the plain reading of the Bible. The Bible clearly teaches that human life is created by God beginning at conception. As Psalm 139 proclaims: ‘You knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you, for I am wonderfully and fearfully made.’ What human being could possibly have the right to blot out an innocent life that God has wonderfully and fearfully made?”

Warnock is running against pro-life Senator Kelly Loeffler, a Republican.