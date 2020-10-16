Black Planned Parenthood employees say they ‘experienced acts of racism’

October 15, 2020 (LifeSiteNews.com) — Not only is Planned Parenthood the largest abortion provider in the country, specifically targeting black mothers — its black employees reportedly also experienced “acts of racism and anti-Blackness from their white colleagues.”

According to BuzzFeed, an internal assessment based on interviews of black current and former employees conducted by the Anti-Oppression Resource and Training Alliance (AORTA) “found that the organization’s Black employees feel that Planned Parenthood’s treatment of them internally does not line up with its social justice-driven mission.”

“Black employees told AORTA they regularly experienced acts of racism and anti-Blackness from their white colleagues but found that when they reported problems to human resources, there was ‘no meaningful consequence or accountability for racial harm,’” BuzzFeed reported. “The employees said they had been experiencing these issues and bringing them to management’s attention for years, but felt that little had been done to change the problems.”

White employees allegedly “think they cannot be perpetrators of racism or discrimination because of the work they do and the work Planned Parenthood does to fight ‘gender-based oppression.’”

AORTA’s assessment of Planned Parenthood was done in response to recent accusations of racism inside the organization. In August, Buzzfeed reported that black employees at Planned Parenthood and NARAL were the target of systemic racism on a large scale.

Among other things, black employees complained about being overlooked for promotions, microaggressions, rude behavior, being scrutinized more than white colleagues, being treated like children, given larger workloads and longer work hours.

BuzzFeed quoted a woman who used to work for a public relations company involved with organizations supporting abortion as saying, “I do think it’s worse in reproductive rights, because it is insidious. The movement prides itself on working on issues affecting the most marginalized in society — women, trans and nonbinary folks, and people of color. And yet, in their own workplaces, they don’t value those people.”

Planned Parenthood Black Community, a branch of Planned Parenthood focused on outreach among African Americans, tweeted in 2017, “If you’re a Black woman in America, it’s statistically safer to have an abortion than to carry a pregnancy to term or give birth.”

If you're a Black woman in America, it's statistically safer to have an abortion than to carry a pregnancy to term or give birth #ScaryStats — Planned Parenthood Black Community (@PPBlackComm) October 31, 2017

Planned Parenthood is not alone in specifically targeting black mothers to have abortions. A billboard in Dallas, Texas, put up by the Afiya Centre, read, “Black women take care of their families by taking care of themselves,” adding, “Abortion is self-care.”

While black women only make up about 13.3% of the population, 36% of all abortions in the USA are performed on black mothers.

Famous Rapper and long-shot presidential candidate Kanye West in September said Planned Parenthood was perpetrating a “black genocide.”

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

“Abortion is the number one killer of black lives in the United States,” West said. “According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, abortion kills more black people than HIV, homicide, diabetes, accidents, cancer, and heart disease — watch this one — combined. Three thousand shootings in Chicago a year, 700 murders, you’ve got to put that with heart disease, you’ve got to put that with HIV, you’ve got to put that with diabetes, you’ve got to put that with just accidents, and put that with cancer, and it doesn’t add up to specifically abortions. If you think about that number, 1,000 black babies are aborted each day.”

“It’s happening every day, and right now God has given me the information, and he ain’t gave me no other information other than this information, and we have this right now, so that means he wants me to say this now,” West continued. “In 50 years, there’s been 22 million — over 22,500,000 — black people aborted strategically and on purpose. Planned Parenthood was set up and placed in minority communities to kill black people.”

In July, Planned Parenthood of Greater New York announced the removal of Margaret Sanger’s name from its flagship Bleecker Street abortion center because of her “harmful connections to the eugenics movement,” The New York Times reported. Sanger was the founder and first president of the abortion provider.

“We don’t want the word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population, and the minister is the man who can straighten out that idea if it ever occurs to any of their more rebellious members,” Sanger wrote in 1939.

Sanger also associated with the Ku Klux Klan. “I accepted an invitation to talk to the women’s branch of the Ku Klux Klan,” she wrote in her autobiography. “I saw through the door dim figures parading with banners and illuminated crosses … I was escorted to the platform, was introduced, and began to speak … In the end, through simple illustrations I believed I had accomplished my purpose. A dozen invitations to speak to similar groups were proffered.”