Black Rock, WEF head Larry Fink refuses to answer burning questions we all want answers to

‘Welcome to Davos 2026. The WEF—the biggest pack of evil hypocrites, like Larry Fink—who tell us how we’ve got to live.'

DAVOS, Switzerland (LifeSiteNews) — In a revealing video that is vastly different from the carefully curated and dispensed messaging out of this week’s World Economic Forum, WEF co-chairman, Black Rock CEO Larry Fink and his thuggish bodyguards repeatedly rebuffed a pair of inquisitive journalists.

The occurred despite a new “spirit of dialogue” being announced at the WEF.

Intrepid Rebel News journalists Avi Yemini and Ezra Levant ran to pepper World Economic Forum (WEF) Chairman and Blackrock CEO Larry Fink with questions as he walked with his entourage along a Davos street.

RELATED: Trump slams the ‘green’ agenda as ‘biggest hoax in history’ in Davos 2026 address

The duo are perhaps the only journalists in Davos attempting to ask Fink and other WEF participants burning questions that the concerned general public wants answers to.

“This year, in a spirit of dialogue, can we have a conversation?” began Yemini.

No comment from Fink.

“What about the spirit of dialogue, sir,” asked Levant. “Did you mean it, or was that another lie?”

Fink remained stoic and scratched his nose.

“Why are you so quiet? What does ‘a spirit of dialogue’ actually mean, Larry? Does it mean anything? Is it like pretending you care about your carbon footprint, coming here in a private jet?” asked Yemini as one of several of Fink’s bodyguards blocked him.

“Why is your bodyguard pushing me into the street?” asked Levant.

Earlier in the week, Fink said, “We need to make sure that we widen who gets a voice in these conversations over the coming week.”

“We have to be a lot more transparent and engaged with people who don’t feel represented in rooms like this,” said the WEF boss, whose words now ring hollow.

“Why are your bodyguards such thugs, sir? Isn’t that the true Larry Fink?” asked Levant. “You have all this BS about conversations and dialogue, but underneath it you’re a thug.”

“How do you feel about Donald Trump saying you can no longer buy up residential homes and rent them out for profit? Did you talk to him about that? Do you agree with him that you’ve been predatory in your pricing?” asked Levant.

FInk looked as if he would rather be any place else on Earth than on a sidewalk with the stalwart Rebel News journalists.

“Your silence says everything. You know that,” stated Yemini.

“Why do you suddenly not care about climate change here at WEF? Why does it seem like nothing here is about carbon footprint?” asked Yemini. “Is that because the AI data centers kind of destroyed that narrative? Will you admit it was all a scam?

Crickets from Fink.

“Why do you force DEI on the companies in which you invest? Isn’t that putting your own ideology ahead of shareholder rate of return?” asked Levant.

“Are you still pushing ESG?” asked Yemini. “What’s your social score?”

“When was the last time you flew commercial, sir, or is that just for the little people?” asked Levant.

After being rebuffed, looking straight into the Rebel News camera, Yemini announced:

Welcome to Davos 2026. The WEF — the biggest pack of evil hypocrites, like Larry Fink — who tell us how we’ve got to live when it comes to your carbon footprint … You’ve got to eat bugs, but [Fink] here gets to fly in his private jet.

“And now he’s moved on to a ‘spirit of dialogue,’” noted Yemini, who explained that, in reality, ‘spirit of dialogue’ means being “surrounded by your goons.”

READ: Carney proclaims end to US-led ‘order’ at Davos, Trump hits back

Share











