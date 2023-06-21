BlackRock recruiter shares how company ‘buys’ politicians in secret recording posted by James O’Keefe

A secretly recorded video of a BlackRock recruiter, Serge Varley, reveals his admission that large corporations like BlackRock control the president's wallet and that the Russia-Ukraine war is beneficial 'for business.'

(LifeSiteNews) — A BlackRock employee has admitted that the company and other large corporations “are controlling the wallet of the president” and said that the Russia-Ukraine war is “good for business.”

BlackRock recruiter Serge Varlay was secretly recorded by a woman working for O’Keefe Media Group during multiple “dates” he had with the undercover journalist.

BREAKING: @BlackRock Recruiter Who “Decides People’s Fate” Spills Info on Company’s World Impact “It’s not who the president is- it’s who’s controlling the wallet of the president” “You got $10K? You can buy a senator” “War is real f***ing good for business” #BlackRockExposed pic.twitter.com/DZIy1DuZKF — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 20, 2023

In the secretly recorded video published by investigative journalist James O’Keefe on June 20, Varlay told the woman that who is really in charge is not the president of a country but the one who is “controlling the wallet of the president.”

“And who’s that?” the journalist asked.

“The hedge funds, BlackRock, the banks. These guys run the world,” the BlackRock recruiter stated.

Varlay asserted that “all of these financial institutions, they buy politicians.”

“Campaign financing. Yup, you can buy your candidates,” he added. Talking about U.S. Senators, Varlay said that “these guys are f***ing cheap. You got 10 grand? You can buy a senator.”

“It doesn’t matter who wins. They’re in my pocket at this point.”

“Does like, everybody do that? Does BlackRock do that?” the undercover journalist asked.

“Everyone does that,” Varlay replied.

BlackRock has close ties with politicians from the Democratic party, especially the Biden administration. In 2019, when Joe Biden contemplated running for president against Donald Trump, the former vice president met with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink to ask for the organization’s support. The CEO reportedly told Biden that “I’m here to help.”

Biden in turn has hired multiple former BlackRock executives to work in his administration when he became president.

How BlackRock is running the world

“You’re kind of like a f***ing gatekeeper at BlackRock,” the undercover journalist told Varlay.

“Yeah, I am. I decide people’s fates,” he replied. “Every f***ing day, I literally decide how somebody’s life is going to be shaped.”

“The whole thing of like domination from a concept is just… it’s so f***ing interesting.”

“I’m not actually a finance guy. I just know what happens because I’m recruiting people who do these things,” the BlackRock employee said.

When asked about how BlackRock is running the world, Varlay said that “You acquire stuff. You diversify.”

READ: Everything you need to know about BlackRock, the company that owns the world

“Imagine you’ve invested in 10 different industries, from food to drinks to technology, if one of them fails it doesn’t matter, you have 9 others to back you up.”

“And then once you just own a little bit of everything, is that where the control [comes from]?” the journalist asked.

“Yeah, you own a little bit of everything and that little bit of everything gives you so much money on a yearly basis, that you can take this big f***ing ton of money and then you can start to buy people,” Varlay explained.

BlackRock is known as the “company that owns the world,” because they hold and manage a significant number of shares in almost all major corporations in the U.S. and many other parts of the world across all industries. Included in their portfolio are Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Google, Tesla, Coca-Cola, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Exxon Mobil, Fox Corporations, Visa, Chevron, JPMorgan Chase, Walmart, and many more.

BlackRock has become so powerful that Professor William Birdthistle called it the “fourth branch of government.”

BlackRock profits from the Russia-Ukraine war

When the undercover journalist asked about Varlay’s thoughts on the Russia-Ukraine war, he said that “Ukraine is good for business. You know that right?”

“We don’t want the conflict to end,” he continued. “We don’t want the conflict to end as a country. The longer this goes on, the weaker Russia is.”

“I’ll give an example: Russia blows up Ukraine’s grain silos. The price of wheat is gonna go mad up. The Ukrainian economy is tied very largely to the wheat market, [the] global wheat market.”

“This is fantastic if you’re trading. Volatility creates opportunity to make profit. War is real f**ing good for business,” Varlay stated. The undercover journalist asked him why the mainstream media would promote one side over another in a war.

“Because it’s also good for business too,” he replied. “What does news feed on? They feed on tragedy they feed on f***ed up events… so when it happens, it’s good business. More viewers.”

READ: Even more facts you need to know about BlackRock, the company that owns the world

The BlackRock recruiter also asserted that news is “propaganda.”

In December 2022, the Ukrainian government announced that President Volodymyr Zelensky and Larry Fink will be working together in an effort to rebuild Ukraine. In June 2023, the Financial Times reported that BlackRock and JPMorgan Chase are helping the Ukrainian government to set up a “reconstruction bank.”

Since Ukraine is currently funded mainly by aid from the U.S. government and other Western nations, taxpayers will indirectly pay BlackRock to manage its investments in Ukraine.

BlackRock’s insider trading

Varlay also made comments that suggested that BlackRock and many politicians are regularly engaged in insider trading.

“The people who trade and make money, they do this the moment the information is out,” he said. “And that info is typically disseminated at private levels before it hits the mainstream.”

“If you want to invest smart, there’s a tracker that tracks all politicians and where they have their stocks,” the BlackRock recruiter told his “date.”

“Preemptively… if we think the stock price is going to tank, we’re gonna f***ing sell so that we sold high, it tanks, and we buy it back… and we made… well, we didn’t make, but we preserved, I don’t know, a few mil[lion dollars].”

BlackRock wants to hide from public attention and scrutiny

“They [BlackRock] don’t want to be in the news,” Varlay said. “They don’t want people to talk about them. They don’t want to be anywhere on the radar.”

“Why not?” the investigative reporter asked.

“I don’t know but I suspect it’s probably because it’s easier to do things when people aren’t thinking about it.”

At one point, the BlackRock recruiter seemed suspicious that his supposed “date” was so interested in his employer.

“You’re like an undercover reporter,” he said, seemingly as a joke.

“Really? Don’t normal people worry about this stuff?” the journalist asked.

Varlay responded by saying that “normal people don’t give a s**t” about BlackRock. “This is beyond them,” he said.

Commenting on the recordings, James O’Keefe noted: “It’s been said that it’s easier to fool a man than convince him that he has been fooled.”

“There is no question that many Americans are still asleep, who may not want to wake up from their necessary illusions,” he continued. “But we hope and believe, by showing these tapes, of this BlackRock ‘gatekeeper’ speaking so plainly on so many topics, not only we wake up people but inspire others to come forward on institutions like BlackRock.”

O’Keefe announced that they will publish a second part of their investigation on June 21, in which O’Keefe confronts Varlay with the tapes that they have obtained.

