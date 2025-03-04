Blasphemous ‘Conclave’ movie snubbed by Academy Awards, only wins one Oscar

The scandalous film's shock value comes when cardinals unknowingly elect an intersex person to the papacy.

(LifeSiteNews) — The sacrilegious film Conclave took home only one award at this year’s Academy Awards despite being nominated for eight.

Conclave is a blasphemous movie adapted from a 2016 novel written by British journalist Robert Harris. It follows the events leading up to a “conclave” or a gathering of Catholic cardinals at the Vatican after the death of a pope.

The film’s shock value comes when, after much intrigue, the cardinals, who are largely depicted as backbiting and quarrelsome, unknowingly elected an intersex person to the papacy.

An intersex person is someone who has both male and female reproductive organs.

The Catholic Church teaches that only baptized males who are not formal heretics are proper “matter” to be elected to the papacy.

The scandalous movie stars well-known B-list Hollywood actors Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, and John Lithgow, among others. It was nominated for Best Picture, Original Score, Production Design, Editing, Costume Design, Adapted Screenplay, Best Actor (Fiennes), and Best Supporting Actress (Isabella Rossellini), and won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly was one of many prominent people to criticize the movie.

“It is the most disgusting anti-Catholic film I have seen in a long time,” she said on X in January.

EWTN’s Raymond Arroyo likewise condemned the film. He sat down with Fiennes, Rossellini, and the movie’s director for an interview recently.

As if the film’s mocking of the Church wasn’t enough, Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser performed a cringeworthy song about Catholics at that event while wearing a knockoff bishop’s mitre and holding a fake crozier.

Conclave was written by British playwright Peter Straughan, who wore a Ukraine-colored lapel on his tuxedo during the event.

Although it was largely snubbed at the Oscars this past weekend, Conclave won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast at the Golden Globes earlier this year. Straughan also won a Golden Globe for the screenplay, which took home four awards at the 78th British Academy Film Awards as well.

