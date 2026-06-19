Blessed Sacrament stolen from Catholic church in France

Church officials are preparing a formal complaint after thieves reportedly stole liturgical objects and the Eucharist from a parish church in Mugron, France.

MUGRON, France (LifeSiteNews) — A theft at a Catholic church has resulted in the reported loss of sacred vessels and the Eucharist.

The parish church of Mugron, a town in the Landes department of southwestern France, was the target of a sacrilegious theft that occurred between June 14 and 17, according to a report from Tribune Chrétienne. Local Catholics denounced the robbery of several liturgical objects from the sacristy, including numerous chalices, and of the Blessed Sacrament, including all the consecrated hosts reserved in the tabernacle. Church officials are expected to file a formal complaint.

“For Catholics, the disappearance of the Blessed Sacrament constitutes an attack of exceptional gravity,” Tribune Chrétienne reported.

The church belongs to the Diocese of Aire and Dax, which is led by Bishop Nicolas Souchu. According to Tribune Chrétienne, diocesan representatives contacted by telephone on Thursday afternoon, including Communications Director Paul Perromat, did not yet appear to have full knowledge of all the details surrounding the incident.

The same sources stated that the parish priest has been deeply affected by what occurred. In response to the reported theft, he is expected to lodge a complaint with authorities so that the disappearance of the Blessed Sacrament and the other liturgical items will be formally considered during the investigation.

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The local faithful are awaiting confirmation regarding a Mass of reparation that is expected to be celebrated in the coming days. At the time of reporting, neither the date nor the time of the Mass has been publicly announced.

The reported disappearance of consecrated hosts has drawn particular attention because the Eucharist is not merely a symbolic object, but the sacramental presence of Christ. For that reason, the removal of the Blessed Sacrament is a matter that goes beyond the material loss of Church property and could indicate a specifically anti-Catholic attack.

The incident in Mugron comes amid continuing reports in France of thefts, vandalism, fires, and other attacks affecting churches and religious sites. The growing series of attacks has involved a variety of targets, including statues, tabernacles, chapels, calvaries, stained-glass windows, and liturgical objects.

Many Catholics in France perceive these recurring incidents as part of a broader pattern affecting the country’s religious heritage.

On June 12, two major fires broke out destroying parts of two historic religious sites within hours of each other. The Sainte‑Anne Chapel in Trégastel, Brittany, and the former cloister of the Cathedral of Condom in Gers both suffered extensive structural damage and loss of archival materials. Local authorities expressed deep sadness, while investigations into the causes are still underway.

On June 9, the Diocese of Fréjus‑Toulon reported the desecration of the Notre‑Dame du Faron shrine, where a statue of the Virgin Mary was vandalized. The diocese filed a complaint, but the culprits remain unknown.

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