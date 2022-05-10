‘Blight on our nation’: Bp. Strickland denounces ‘so-called Catholic politicians’ who support abortion

TYLER, Texas (LifeSiteNews) – In the wake of the recent leaked draft opinion which could overturn Roe v. Wade, Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, has condemned “so-called Catholic politicians” who support abortion.
Since the recent U.S. Supreme Court leaked draft opinion, alleged “Catholic” politicians, including U.S. President Joe Biden, have voiced their continued support for the murder of unborn babies in the womb, pledging to preserve this supposed “right.”
The evil rhetoric by so-called Catholic politicians should be denounced by every bishop, priest, deacon & every faithful Catholic. Their disregard for the rights of unborn children & their support for abortion at any stage of pregnancy is a blight on our nation & a travesty.
— Bishop J. Strickland (@Bishopoftyler) May 10, 2022
In response, Bishop Joseph Strickland openly condemned their position, tweeting, “The evil rhetoric by so-called Catholic politicians should be denounced by every bishop, priest, deacon & every faithful Catholic.”
“Their disregard for the rights of unborn children & their support for abortion at any stage of pregnancy is a blight on our nation & a travesty,” he continued.
Bishop Strickland has frequently condemned “Catholic” politicians who support abortion. He has clearly explained how their position contradicts Catholic teaching, which necessarily must lead to them being denied Holy Communion.
Self-proclaimed Catholic President Joe Biden is openly pro-abortion, despite being in direct contradiction to Catholic Church teaching.
Biden recently endorsed a move by Democrat U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York to force a vote on altering the U.S. Senate’s long-standing filibuster rule to bring about a change, which, if implemented, would provide cover for the Democrats’ 2020 election fraud and potentially help to abolish all constraints on abortion.
According to an initial leaked draft majority opinion allegedly written by Justice Samuel Alito and obtained by Politico, the U.S. Supreme Court has voted to overturn its nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision, which imposed abortion on demand across the country.
As reported by Politico, the opinion is “a full-throated, unflinching repudiation of the 1973 decision."
Of course, if this decision holds, this would be the best news in decades, thanks be to God!
However, leftists in Washington and in the media will stop at nothing to prevent Roe from being overturned.
But, intimidation and threats cannot be permitted to influence the Court, especially on this most fundamental human rights ruling.
The leak of a drafted opinion is unprecedented in Supreme Court history and is sending shockwaves through the legal world.
Rumors are swirling about who could've leaked this seminal ruling, and what Chief Justice Roberts and the FBI will do about it.
But, this is a distraction from the real news which is that the Supreme Court is on the verge of righting one of the worst legal decisions ever made in the United States.
Over 60 million babies have been killed in the U.S. since the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, a colossal evil that has been allowed to stand for too long.
Additionally, after the Supreme Court leak, Biden urged lawmakers to take over the preservation of abortion-on-demand.
In Evangelium Vitae, Pope St. John Paul II employed his full papal authority to publicly condemn abortion as a grave sin “since it is the deliberate killing of an innocent human being.”