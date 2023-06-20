BLM activist charged with hate crime after assaulting Josh Alexander at Calgary protest 

Taylor McNallie, 32, faces two counts of assault, one count of sexual assault, and one count of unlawful confinement.

CALGARY, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) – Calgary Police have charged a Black Lives Matter (BLM) activist with a hate crime and assault charges after she pushed high school student activist Josh Alexander during an international school walkout protest of the transgender “woke agenda.”

Taylor McNallie, 32, was charged “after a physical altercation broke out during a protest outside of Western Canada High School last month,” Calgary Police Service announced.

McNallie will appear in court July 7. She faces two counts of assault, one count of sexual assault, and one count of unlawful confinement. Calgary police also noted that “after an investigation by the Hate Crime Prevention Team, hate motivation has been applied to the charges.”

The charges against McNallie came the same week the president of Calgary BLM was charged after an incident in which she blocked access to a Catholic school.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, last Tuesday Calgary BLM president Adora Nwofor was given a hate crime mischief charge on June 2 related to a May 26 incident. However, last Friday the Crown dropped the charges.

Alexander, who is 17, noted on Twitter that when he was asked by Calgary Police if he wished to also charge a student who assaulted him, he said, “I decided to let him off. I do not wish to punish students who have been confused and indoctrinated.”

“However, I have no sympathy for perverted and violent adults,” he added.

Taylor McNallie, leader of Calgary

BLM, has been charged with 2 counts of assault, one count of sexual assault, and one count of unlawful confinement.

I was arrested after a mob attacked myself and @truedominionca.

Respect to the @CalgaryPolice for attempting to make this right. pic.twitter.com/LAvNjG7YKH — Josh Alexander (@officialJosh_A) June 16, 2023

During the protest, which happened on May 17 at Western Canada High School in Calgary, Alexander was the one who was arrested by members of the Calgary Police Service.

He was later released, but not after he was detained for a time for speaking out against transgender ideology, and for handing out “Bibles,” some of which were burned by transgender activists, to spread the “Gospel of Christ.”

A video of the protest shows pro-LGBT counter-protesters shoving Alexander, who did not fight back. For no apparent reason, police directly made a move to Alexander and quickly arrested him, but appeared to take no action against those who were shoving him.

Counter-protesters could be heard screaming expletives at Alexander after he was taken away by police.

BREAKING: Josh Alexander from Save Canada is arrested in Calgary following a scuffle that broke out between his group and “trans rights” protesters. pic.twitter.com/DeKafFZitP — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 17, 2023

Alexander has maintained he did not incite the protestors, and that he and his crew were being impeded at the counterprotest led by Antifa.

Alexander came to Calgary specifically to protest at Western Canada High School as part of the international “I Stand with Josh Alexander” walkout protest event.

According to Alexander, he was detained as his “views were too ‘inflammatory’ to be expressed near the Western Canada HS.”

Catholic school banned Alexander from attending classes for saying there are only two genders

Alexander was banned from attending classes at St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in Renfrew, Ontario, last year for saying there are only two genders, and since then has gained international notoriety for his fight against gender ideology.

In March, LifeSiteNews reported that the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board claimed that barring Alexander from class is a “human rights” issue because gender-confused males have a “right” to use girls’ bathrooms.

After his 2022 suspensions, as reported by LifeSiteNews, Alexander was arrested and charged on February 6 at his school for trying to attend class after being barred. He was later released after being served charges in a police cruiser.

Alexander has officially filed a human rights complaint against his Catholic school board, claiming his “creed” beliefs have been discriminated against.

In recent weeks, there has been a steady rise in protests against LGBT propaganda across Canada.

Just last Friday, hundreds of concerned Muslim and Christian parents joined forces last in Calgary, Alberta, to protest extreme LGBT propaganda and indoctrination being taught to kids in public schools.

Share











