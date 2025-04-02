Bloc Quebecois accuses Mark Carney of copying Poilievre’s policies, hiding from media

'Someone who is a candidate can answer tough questions from the media, and not just copy the conservative policies, and try to hide,' the Bloc leader said of Liberal leader Mark Carney.

(LifeSiteNews) –– The leader of the separatist Bloc Quebecois Party Yves-Francoise Blanchet blasted Prime Minister Mark Carney for “copying conservative policies” as well as “hiding” from the media.

“The guy who wants to be the boss of Quebec, like the other candidates has to come to Quebec, answer questions which are not necessarily easy questions, but someone who wants to have an easy way, he will stay home,” said Blanchet in a press conference earlier in the week about Carney.

Blanchet made the comments after Carney, whose French language skills are subpar, said he would skip the French language TVA federal leaders debate, a decision which has drawn the ire of the Conservatives as well.

According to Blanchet, Carney was also skipping the debate in a bid to try and avoid media scrutiny, saying, “Someone who is a candidate can answer tough questions from the media, and not just copy the conservative policies, and try to hide.”

The TVA debate is a stand-alone federal debate for federal party leaders and is traditionally held earlier in the election campaign. This year, however, the TVA has asked that each person in the debate pay a $75,000 fee.

The leader of the Conservative Party of Canada Pierre Poilievre along with Blanchet said they would participate in the debate. Poilievre even went as far as telling Carney he would pay for his fee to attend the debate.

Carney suggested to the media on March 24 that he would attend the debate, but only a day later backed out saying he would not.

Due to Carney backing out, TVA canceled the debate.

When it comes to Carney’s policies mirroring those of Poilievre, it is true that Carney reduced the carbon tax to zero, which is something the Conservatives have been calling on the Liberals to do for years. Carney also said he would cut taxes, which the Conservatives have been saying they would do for some time as well.

Polling shows that Carney’s support in Quebec decreased following his decision to not attend the TVA debate.

Two weeks ago Carney triggered an election that will be held on April 28.

Poilievre has blasted Carney as an “establishment” Liberal politician who was “installed” by “Justin Trudeau’s insiders.”

