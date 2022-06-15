‘Blood is flowing like a river’: Catholic bishop condemns terrorist violence in Nigeria

OWERRI, Nigeria (LifeSiteNews) – A Nigerian bishop has condemned the recent violence and ongoing insecurity in his country
According to ACI Africa, Bishop Lucius Ugorji, the president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, spoke during Archbishop Anthony Obinna’s golden jubilee celebrations on June 10, 2002, in Owerri, the capital city of Nigeria’s Imo state.
“As we celebrate here today, my heart returns to the bloody scene at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, where many unarmed worshippers, including couples, women, little children and infants, were gruesomely murdered and many others brutally wounded on Pentecost Sunday,” Ugorji stated.
“We continue to pray for the happy repose of the dead, the quick recovery of the wounded, and the consolation of the bereaved,” he continued.
Bishop Robert McElroy (right) is to be made a cardinal in August, despite his inaction on allegations against notorious ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick.
We all have a responsibility to speak up when serious wrongs are being brought to our attention, but McElroy didn't.
SIGN this petition to demand Pope Francis not reward a bishop who failed to report allegations against McCarrick
The Bishop of San Diego was told about serious sexual wrongdoing by McCarrick in 2016 when psychotherapist Richard Sipe, who had interviewed numerous victims of McCarrick, sent him a detailed letter, but McElroy sat on that information and is now being made a cardinal.
Appointing him to the College of Cardinals is not only an insult to those who suffered clerical sex-abuse, but also to those who are intent on ridding the Church of such evil.
This decision to make McElroy a cardinal must be reversed, and the only way to make that happen is with pressure from the laity.
SIGN and SHARE this petition to stop the appointment of Bishop McElroy to the College of Cardinals
Sipe told McElory that numerous seminarians and priests reported sexual advances and activity by McCarrick in a letter that also detailed extensive abuse by other clerics.
"I have interviewed twelve seminarians and priests who attest to propositions, harassment, or sex with McCarrick," the psychotherapist told McElroy in the 2016 letter, adding: "None so far has found the ability to speak openly at the risk of reputation and retaliation."
McElroy, who claims there was no corroborating evidence, could have brought the allegations to the pope, or even to the Papal Nuncio, but instead ended the correspondence with Sipe, himself a clerical sex-abuse victim.
It would take another year for the truth about McCarrick to slowly emerge in public.
SIGN the petition to stop Bishop McElroy being elevated to the College of Cardinals
Turning a blind eye to serious allegations of sexual wrongdoing is reprehensible in any context, but particularly when a bishop, a shepherd of souls, does so.
He also supports giving Holy Communion to pro-abortion politicians, contrary to the Church's teaching, while he has concelebrated LGBT Masses as bishop and claimed Fr. James Martin's attempt to normalize the LGBT ideology is "fully consonant with Catholic teaching".
The sad truth is that McElroy is not fit to continue as a bishop, let alone become a cardinal.
Please SIGN and SHARE this petition to stop the rot that continues to tarnish Christ's Church.
We must do what we can to clean up this mess now.
More Information:
Bishop McElroy was warned about McCarrick - LifeSiteNews
Pope announces 21 new cardinals, including McElroy - LifeSiteNews
Photo: Theodore McCarrick and Bishop Robert McElroy (Lisa Bourne/LifeSiteNews & Diocese of San Diego/YouTube)
READ: Nigerian bishop decries Ireland’s president linking massacre to climate change
In his heartfelt address, the bishop wondered aloud why civil authorities are not doing more to protect citizens.
“Nigeria is bleeding. Our land is soaked in blood, from north to south, east to west. Blood is flowing like a river,” Ugorji declared.
“Nigerians now live in fear and anxiety, as a dark cloud of uncertainty hangs over the nation. Nowhere is secure – our homes, our highways, our institutions of learning, and even our sacred precincts of worship centers are all unsafe,” he continued.
“Why has our country become so insecure while we have a government charged with the responsibility of defending the lives and property of one and all? Why has life become so cheap and short in Nigeria? Why must people who slaughter unarmed and law-abiding citizens in our communities be allowed to go scot-free?
The bishop condemned in the strongest terms the harassment and murder of Christians.
“The killing of innocent worshippers is outrageous, sacrilegious, condemnable, and totally unacceptable,” he stated.
“Recently, it was the kidnapping of the Prelate of the Methodist Church, Nigeria, who later disclosed that he and his two co-travelers were abducted by armed Fulani [a primarily Muslim ethnic group] with the active connivance of the military,” he continued.
“And last Sunday, the story was the bloody attack on the church in Owo.”
READ: 50 dead in terrorist attack on Nigerian Catholic church
According to ACI Africa, the bishop also condemned the murder of Deborah Samuel Yakubu a Christian student at the College of Education in Sokoto State. Yakubu was murdered by Muslim fellow students who accused her of having blasphemed against the Islamic Prophet Mohammed.
Bishop Ugorji will be installed as the new Archbishop of Owerri on June 23, 2022.