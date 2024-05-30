Blood transfusions from mRNA COVID vaccine recipients may be deadly: Japanese researchers

Dr. Joseph Mercola explained that ‘Prion diseases are notoriously difficult to diagnose early, have no cure, and are fatal, making any potential transmission through blood products a significant safety concern.’

(LifeSiteNews) — A Japanese preprint study warned of risks in transfusing blood from COVID vaccine recipients to other patients, indicating it may cause significant health risks, including death. The researchers also call for safety measures to screen and secure the world’s blood supply.

Titled Transfusions of Blood Products Derived from Genetic Vaccine Recipients: Safety Concerns and Proposals for Specific Measures, the paper’s second version posted Wednesday recalls the “global genetic vaccination program” that had been “rapidly implemented as a fundamental solution” to the coronavirus disease in 2020. The paper’s abstract continues:

However, it has been reported worldwide that the modified mRNAs encoding spike proteins and lipid nanoparticles, which are used as drug delivery systems, not only cause thrombosis and cardiovascular disorders post vaccination, but might also cause diverse diseases involving all organs and systems, including the nervous system.

Based on these reports and the abundant evidence that has come to light in the past few years, this paper aims to draw the attention of medical professionals to the various risks associated with transfusion using blood products derived from long COVID patients or from genetic vaccine recipients, and to make proposals regarding specific inspection items, testing methods, regulations, etc.

In his commentary on the relevance of the study, Dr. Joseph Mercola highlighted the paper’s particular attention to the dangers such transfusions may have on neurological health. Blood infected with “prion-like structures” found within the spike protein, produced by these injections, may induce “the misfolding of normal proteins in the brain,” causing disorders.

“Prion diseases are characterized by a long incubation period, followed by rapid progression and high mortality,” he wrote. And the possibility that these spike proteins may include “prion-like domains” raises several concerns.

These include the risk of transmitting of such prion-like structures through blood transfusions with the risk of causing dangerous prion disease in recipients.

“Prion diseases are notoriously difficult to diagnose early, have no cure, and are fatal, making any potential transmission through blood products a significant safety concern,” Mercola wrote.

Furthermore, due to technical challenges and the historical rarity of prion disease, current screening processes do not test for these structures and may thus be inadequate in preventing such transmission.

And since prion diseases have long latency periods, meaning their symptoms may only present after years or decades from actual exposure, this “delay complicates efforts to trace the source of an infection back to a blood transfusion and assess the safety of blood supplies over time,” the osteopathic physician summarized.

All of this may affect the confidence of the public in the safety of blood transfusions, and naturally necessitate changes in donor eligibility criteria, including the establishment of additional screening protocols.

The study’s authors thus urge additional studies on the prion-like structures in the spike protein in order to further assess both the implications of the mRNA injections and more broadly the responses necessary to protect public health with regards to ongoing blood transfusions.

Further risks include compromised immunity, blood clots, autoimmune disease

Additionally, the paper expresses concern that, as studies have shown a negative efficacy for the mRNA injections, meaning that their recipients are more likely to suffer future infections in proportion to the number of shots they received, so too may blood donations from injected individuals compromise immunity against common infections in their recipients.

In such cases, “blood clots and amyloid aggregates may also form,” Mercola said, adding “chronic inflammation and immune dysfunction” are also possible dangers.

Furthermore, the doctor explained how the Japanese authors “also raise concerns about the potential of contaminated blood to cause autoimmune diseases in recipients. Recent research found that the RNA pseudouridylation, a process in which uracil is swapped out for synthetic methylpseudouridine, can cause frameshifting, basically a glitch in the decoding which can trigger the production of off-target aberrant proteins.”

“The antibodies that develop as a result may, in turn, trigger off-target immune reactions,” he said. “In addition to that, lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), a key component of the COVID shots, have been identified as highly inflammatory and possessing more potent adjuvant activity compared to traditional vaccine adjuvants, which further increases the risk of an autoimmune response.”

Precautionary blood screening measures of all donors due to potential shedding

Given the numerous documented blood-related dangers that have emerged in many who have received the COVID injections, the researchers argued for the necessity of “rigorous and precautionary measures in blood handling and transfusion practices,” Mercola summarized.

And since there are no reliable means to cleanse current blood stores of spike proteins or mRNA, the only solution provided is “to discard all blood products found to contain these contaminants until effective removal techniques are established,” the doctor reported.

Moreover, the researchers note that since a study on mice reveals “the spike protein and its modified genes can be transmitted through exosomes” even in aerosols during normal breathing (i.e. “shedding”), all individuals, whether injected with the mRNA shot or not, should be tested for these substances.

The researchers concluded by warning against the continued use of genetic vaccines until further critical reviews can be conducted to adequately assess the risks that have emerged and were described in their paper.

“It is critical and timely to reevaluate the pseudouridinated mRNA-based technology before the advent of other genetic vaccines that are being developed,” they wrote. “The health injuries caused by vaccination with genetic vaccines cannot be ignored; therefore, countries and relevant organizations should take concrete steps together to identify the risks and to control and resolve them.”

