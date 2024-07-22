‘Bloodless coup’: GOP lawmakers demand answers after Biden drops out of 2024 race

Several congressman pointed out that Biden has not been seen publicly since this weekend, when his X account posted a letter announcing he will not seek re-election, and questioned whether he knows he has dropped out.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — A growing number of Republican lawmakers are arguing that Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race is evidence a coup has taken place.

On social media today, several congressman have pointed out that Biden has not been seen publicly since this weekend, when his X account released a letter announcing his decision to not seek re-election.

Why is the White House Chief of Staff calling cabinet officials about this purported decision by Biden, and not Biden himself? This looks like a bloodless coup. Does the president know he’s not running for election? Does he know he’s still running the country? Has anyone even… — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) July 22, 2024

“This looks like a bloodless coup. Does the president know he’s not running for election? Does he know he’s still running the country?” Georgia Congressman Mike Collins said on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.

The leader of the free world whose staff has declared he’s not running for reelection won’t address the nation, or do anything else, all week? But his replacement will? https://t.co/cMHvtGPWUW — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) July 22, 2024

“He needs to get in front of some camera and discuss if he’s aware that he dropped out,” Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert remarked on X today while also demanding proof that Biden, who is allegedly at his Delaware home sick with COVID, is alive.

I demand proof of life from Joe Biden today by 5:00pm. He needs to get in front of some camera and discuss if he’s aware that he dropped out. Hiding is completely unacceptable. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 22, 2024

“This is a coup of a puppet regime. Why is he even in the White House now?” Kentucky GOP Congressman Thomas Massie also exclaimed, echoing remarks made by J.D. Vance urging Joe Biden to step down as president.

If a coup happened in your own country would you recognize it? This is a coup of a puppet regime. Why is he even in the White House now? — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 22, 2024

Five days ago on Wednesday, July 17, during an interview with BET (Black Entertainment Television), Biden said he would consider withdrawing from the race if doctors told him he had a “medical condition.” Later that night, the White House announced Biden had come down with COVID-19.

Some medical professionals have said during television interviews that they believe Biden suffers from dementia and other cognitive ailments given his inability to speak without forgetting things as well as his stiff manner of walking.

Prominent social media influencers have noted that it was rather unusual for Biden to not announce his dropping out of the race by holding a press conference. Some have suggested that the letter may have been released without him being aware of it.

Compounding the confusion over the situation are remarks Biden’s younger brother Frank made to CBS News. After noting that his brother’s health was likely a factor in his decision, he oddly told the outlet that he looks forward to having Joe back to “enjoy whatever time we have left,” implying that Biden has a terminal illness that is rapidly progressing.

Frank Biden, one of President Biden’s younger brothers, tells CBS News he thinks the president’s overall health and vitality “absolutely” played a major role in his decision to drop out of the race. pic.twitter.com/4MfCMCjXx0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 21, 2024

Biden’s brother, Frank, told CBS he’s glad Biden is dropping out of the race “to enjoy whatever time we have left” with him. Minutes later, a “source close to Biden fam” smeared Frank Biden as an alcoholic. Did Frank say the quiet part out loud? pic.twitter.com/4IW4HOqM0H — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 22, 2024

A person close to the Biden family refuted the remarks, however, stating that Frank is an alcoholic and thus not a reliable source of information on his sibling.

On Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris welcomed a group of college athletes to the White House. The ceremony honored past national champions. The GOP ridiculed the event on social media.

Kamala Harris is all smiles in her first public appearance after her party’s coup to force Biden off the ticket. What did Kamala know about Biden’s decline and when did she know it? COVERUP OF THE CENTURY! pic.twitter.com/l46gtSAxKI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 22, 2024

A growing number of top Democrats have come forward to endorse Harris as the party’s presidential nominee. Bill and Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Governors Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Gavin Newsom of California, and others have thrown their support behind the far-left vice president in the last two days. Notably, former President Barack Obama has not endorsed Harris, opting to remain neutral for now.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson told CNN’s Jake Tapper that he plans to file lawsuits to challenge the removal of Biden’s name on state ballots this fall. Many states have cut off dates that prohibit changing a presidential candidate’s name unless they die or are removed from office via the 25th Amendment by the president’s cabinet.

As I said this morning, every state has their own election system and the Democrat party will face legal challenges in trying to remove Biden from the top of the ticket. Turns out the so-called “party of democracy” thinks it can overrule the votes of over 14 million Americans. pic.twitter.com/4zBYhuPxcn — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 22, 2024

“Turns out the so-called ‘party of democracy,’ thinks it can overrule the votes of over 14 million Americans,” Johnson post on X this weekend.

