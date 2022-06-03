Ontario voters show strong support for truly conservative candidates

(Campaign Life Coalition) — Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) is pleased by the strong show of support in yesterday’s provincial election that life-loving and freedom-fighting Ontarians gave to over 100 MPP candidates green-lighted by CLC as pro-life and pro-family. We are delighted that seven green-lighted candidates were re-elected and will help form government.
“Some 200,000 Ontarians voted for serious change tonight in casting their votes for candidates running under the banner of new authentically conservative provincial parties, including the New Blue Party and the Ontario Party,” said CLC National President Jeff Gunnarson.
“These voters said, ‘Enough of spineless leaders. We’ll vote instead for parties with leaders and candidates who wholeheartedly respect life, freedom, parental rights, and God’s plan for marriage and family.”
The New Blue Party combined with the Ontario Party picked up about 5% of the entire vote.
“Tonight’s results do not indicate the end of a movement, but the beginning – a movement that is only growing and becoming more powerful as more and more people reject political powers that rule through fear and division. Tonight’s numbers show a grassroots movement that will certainly win future elections. And, when that day comes, children in the womb targeted for abortion will have a powerful political champion,” Gunnarson added.
If Ford’s record is anything to go by, Ontarians can expect another four years of promise-breaking and betrayal. Pete Baklinski, CLC’s Director of Communications, said he’s “disappointed” with the re-election of Ford’s PC government. He characterized Ford’s political actions as “totalitarian.”
“He coerced pro-life Ontarians to violate their consciences by threatening to strip them of their jobs and freedoms unless they submitted to abortion-tainted COVID injections,” Baklinski declared.
“During his disastrous lockdowns, Ford shut down churches, declaring them to be ‘non-essential,’ but kept abortion mills and marijuana shops open as ‘essential.’”
This time last year, Justin Trudeau and his media allies were at the forefront of falsely accusing Catholic institutions of having buried Indigenous children in mass graves at various residential schools across Canada.
There was and is no credible evidence to support these wild accusations, but many Canadians are still unaware of the facts.
SIGN to demand an apology from Justin Trudeau for promoting the "mass grave" smear
The anger generated by the media at home and abroad saw over twenty Canadian churches burned, and extensive damage done to many more, but the record has never been set straight in what amounts to a disinformation campaign.
Terry Glavin at the National Post recently wrote a masterful piece that may go down in history as the definitive “debunking” of the assertions about the mass graves that never were.
Glavin points out that “nothing new was added to the public record” concerning the history of residential schools in Canada.
“The legacy of the schools had already been exhaustively explored in the testimony of hundreds of elders and a series of inquiries, public hearings, criminal cases, settlements and federal investigations going back decades. Most important of these efforts were the widely publicized undertakings of the 2008-2015 Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (TRC), and the content of its voluminous findings,” Glavin wrote.
“…[N]ot a single mass grave was discovered in Canada last year,” he added.
“The several sites of unmarked graves that captured international headlines were either already-known cemeteries, or they remain sites of speculation even now, unverified as genuine grave sites.”
“Not a single child” accounted for during the extensively researched commission “was located in any of these places,” Glavin underscored.
“In none of these places were any human remains unearthed.”
SIGN and SHARE the petition calling on Justin Trudeau to set the record straight.
Even Trudeau's kneeling at what was reported upon as a just-discovered residential school burial ground was a lie - it was actually a well-known Catholic cemetery, but the media didn't let these details get in the way of reinforcing their narrative.
Trudeau also called on Pope Francis to come to Canada and apologize for what had happened, as outlets like Reuters, the New York Times and scores more told the world that “nearly 1000 bodies” had been found in two mass graves.
Those online articles were quietly edited from "mass graves" to "unmarked graves", but we still have the Twitter posts from major outlets like Reuters to prove the staggering level of misinformation.
SIGN: Justin Trudeau must tell Canadians the truth - there were no mass graves
According to an extensive investigation by Professor Emeritus Jacques Rouillard from the Université de Montréal: “The ‘discovery’ was first reported last May 27 (2021) by Tk’emlúps te secwépemc First Nation Chief Rosanne Casimir after an anthropologist, Sarah Beaulieu, used ground-penetrating radar in a search for the remains of children alleged by some to be buried there.”
“Her preliminary report is actually based on depressions and abnormalities in the soil of an apple orchard near the school – not on exhumed remains.”
Professor Rouillard opined that the unverifiable narrative of what could have amounted to child-murder has led to the false assertion of genocide, an assertion without any supporting evidence.
“By never pointing out that it is only a matter of speculation or potentiality, and that no remains have yet been found, governments and the media are simply granting credence to what is really a thesis: the thesis of the ‘disappearance’ of children from residential schools,” Rouillard wrote.
“And all of this is based only on soil abnormalities that could easily be caused by root movements, as the anthropologist herself cautioned in the July 15 press conference.”
The vast majority of Canadians have been misled by the media and Mr. Trudeau, believing the most incredible smears imaginable, leading to scores of attacks on churches around the country.
It's time we heard the truth.
Please sign the petition today.
We are also cc'ing Canada's Catholic bishops on this petition - they must also demand the record be corrected, lest Canadians continue believing the mainstream media's disinformation.
**Photo: St. Jean Baptiste Church in Morinville burned to the ground on June 30, 2021**
Baklinski said that the PC government under Ford has a proven track record of betraying the voters who put it in power. On top of breaking his promises not to implement vaccine passports and to keep schools open, Baklinski related some of the promises that Ford has broken that are especially concerning to social conservatives.
“When Ford was first elected in 2018, he promised to repeal the Liberal’s sex-ed curriculum but never did. And, he broke his leadership promise to introduce conscience rights legislation to protect Ontario doctors from being coerced into participating in or giving referrals for abortion and euthanasia.”
Baklinski said there is one promise he hopes Ford won’t keep. “Ford recently promised that, in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court leaked abortion decision, he’ll keep abortion access ‘exactly the same’ in Ontario. I wish that this would be his next broken promise.”
Campaign Life Coalition is a national, non-profit organization involved in political action and advocacy for legal and cultural change in Canada with respect to protecting human life & the family. For more info visit campaignlifecoalition.com.