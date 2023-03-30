Bolsonaro returns to Brazil to help conservatives resist socialist President Lula

BRAZIL (LifeSiteNews) – Former president of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro has returned to his native country after residing in Florida for three months. He plans to assist conservative politicians in their fight against the country’s leftward drift under current chief executive, and convicted money launderer, Lula da Silva.

“I will not lead any opposition. I will help my party as a person with experience,” the 68-year-old clarified to CNN Brazil this week. “Whatever they wish.”

Bolsonaro had previously informed the Wall Street Journal that he would be leading the opposition against Lula, an avowed socialist who reportedly struck a deal with China this week to ditch the American dollar as their trading currency.

Bolsonaro fled to the U.S. after his narrow 50.9%-49.1% failed reelection bid in October. He never expressly conceded defeat and even challenged the results by filing a 33-page lawsuit, which was eventually tossed out by left-wing supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. Many conservatives believe the race was stolen.

According to one report, approximately 50 supporters greeted Bolsonaro upon arrival in his native land. He then traveled to the headquarters of Brazil’s conservative Liberal Party. Just three weeks ago, he was touting his administration’s medical freedom, pro-life, and pro-family policies in a speech at the CPAC 2023 gathering in Maryland.

Bolsonaro’s return will undoubtedly spark political attacks from the left. Mainstream media outlets as well as liberal lawmakers in the U.S. like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused him of stoking the riots that saw thousands of Brazilians storm the country’s capitol buildings in January. President Lula said at the time, “all these people who did this will be found and they will be punished.” For his part, Bolsonaro repeatedly condemned the riots and has always maintained that he had nothing to do with them.

