Bomb threat at Pope Leo’s brother’s home: report

The bomb threat comes amid tensions between President Trump and Pope Leo XIV over the war against Iran.

(LifeSiteNews) — Police are investigating a bomb threat at the Chicago-area home of Pope Leo XIV’s brother.

According to NBC Chicago, the New Lenox Police Department responded to reports of a bomb threat at the home of John Prevost, one of Pope Leo’s two older brothers. A bomb was not found, and the threat was declared to be “unsubstantiated.”

“Police in New Lenox called making false reports of this nature a ‘serious offense’ that could result in criminal charges,” the report says.

The bomb threat comes amid tensions between President Trump and Pope Leo XIV over the war against Iran. Trump previously said that he prefers Louis Prevost, the other older brother, to Pope Leo because he is “MAGA.”

This is a developing story…

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