Bombshell report shows FBI had ‘informants’ in Washington, DC on January 6

(LifeSiteNews) — A bombshell report by the Department of Justice’s Inspector General is being heralded by conservatives as evidence the U.S. government was involved in the January 6 protest on Capitol Hill in 2021.

GOP Congressman Thomas Massie published an X post this week arguing that the report, which confirms that there was more than two dozen FBI “informants” in Washington, D.C. that day, vindicates his many past statements.

“For years I was called a conspiracy theorist for asking … whether government assets participated in J6,” Massie said. “Yesterday I was vindicated. DOJ IG report confirms there were FBI confidential human sources in the crowd, entering the Capitol, and breaking laws.”

For years I was called a conspiracy theorist for asking Garland, Wray, and Horowitz whether government assets participated in J6. Yesterday I was vindicated. DOJ IG report confirms there were FBI confidential human sources in the crowd, entering the Capitol, and breaking laws.

Massie informed his X followers that the report additionally reveals that the FBI paid the travel expenses for one of its informants.

Unbelievable: New DOJ IG report reveals FBI paid a Confidential Human Source for travel to DC on January 6th, 2021. FBI knew the CHS entered the Capitol on 1/6. They then tasked the CHS to attend the 1/20 inauguration and repaid him. That's right: Paid, not prosecuted!

The 88-page report garnered headlines from every corner of the political world earlier this week. Among its most alarming findings is that the FBI had at least 26 “confidential human sources” on the ground in D.C. that day, with three being sent there directly to report on events. The other 23 were allegedly there on their own accord, of which three entered the Capitol while eleven went into the restricted area, purportedly having not been directed to do so by the government.

"A floor not a ceiling." No surprise!! When will we get to the bottom of the FBI's anti-American acts on J6?

Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk was outraged over the report. In an X post, he asked: “Was this entrapment? Why did it take us four years to learn this?”

BREAKING: An Inspector General Report confirms the FBI had 26 confidential human sources on the ground at J6 and that some of them went into the Capitol. Was this entrapment?

Why did it take us four years to learn this? Criminal. pic.twitter.com/D1xSyifGdX — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 12, 2024

Incoming Vice President JD Vance has also drawn attention to the report. “For those keeping score at home, this was labeled a dangerous conspiracy theory months ago,” he said on X.

For those keeping score at home, this was labeled a dangerous conspiracy theory months ago.

Left-wing media have been quick to point out that the informants were not “agents” and that the report found that they were not “directed” to orchestrate the protest. They say that this debunks Trump’s and other Republican’s long-standing claims that the government was behind the protest.

But Trump and many others have repeatedly spoken about the Deep State’s complicity in the protest in a general way while also pointing out that the corrupt January 6 House Select Committee that included Liz Cheney and other RINO lawmakers withheld evidence that showed the extent of the government’s involvement.

Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith, who does not normally share his opinions on politics, felt the need to opine on the matter given the blatant misinformation the media had spread about it previously.

“I’m really, really sick and tired of every time I turn around, I’m finding something else that the Democrats have lied about or downplayed or misrepresented along the way,” he said on his podcast this week.

“The Democrats worked really, really diligently to make the case that the right had a monopoly on insidious, evil tendencies … we turn around and find out that at least some of them are guilty of the same s—.”

Stephen A. Smith on the news that the FBI had 26 informants on the ground on J6: "Here we are yet again finding even more evidence to Donald Trump's claims…I'm really, really sick and tired of…finding something else that the Democrats have lied about"

Since Trump’s election, many January 6 prisoners have held out hope that they would receive pardons for their sentences. Trump himself said he would “be acting very quickly” to help them during an interview with MSNBC recently. Former prisoner Leo Kelly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa told LifeSite he hopes Trump will do that soon after he takes office.

