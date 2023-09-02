‘Bombshell’: White House visitor logs suggest Biden admin behind the prosecution of Trump

Recent revelations bolster The New York Times claim that President Joe Biden ‘confided to his inner circle’ that he believes Donald Trump should be prosecuted.

(LifeSiteNews) — Recently released White House visitor logs suggest that the Biden administration is driving the prosecution of former President Donald Trump in what has been described as a “bombshell” revelation.

This week, Fox News host Jesse Watters shared the discovery that Jay Bratt, currently the “top aide” to special counsel Jack Smith who is responsible for overseeing criminal investigations into Trump, “was summoned to the White House twice in the fall of 2021 to meet with Joe Biden’s deputy chief of staff, Carolyn Saba, and an adviser to the chief of staff, Katherine Riley,” while serving as a Department of Justice (DOJ) official.

These visits occurred while Trump was “negotiating with the National Archives” over documents kept at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

According to Watters, Bratt “lobbied the Biden White House to raid Mar-a-Lago,” even as he assured Trump that he had nothing to worry about, reportedly advising Trump to simply lock the door to the basement containing the documents.

Joe Biden and his White House counsel subsequently “signed off on revoking” Trump’s executive privilege, and weeks later, FBI agents received a warrant from a “Trump-hating” judge who was also an Obama donor, to target Trump over the alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Bratt was then “tapped to be the top aide for special counsel Jack Smith,” and “summoned” back to the Biden White House to again meet with Biden’s deputy chief of staff in March, recounted Watters.

Weeks later, Trump was indicted over the classified documents held at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

“Why is the Biden White House conspiring with the Justice Department and the special counsel’s office to prosecute Donald Trump?” Watters questioned.

The Fox News host played a video clip showing that Biden contradicted the evidence in this matter by claiming that he had “never” suggested to the DOJ that they should bring forth charges against Trump.

Watters blasted this claim as a “lie,” not only because White House visitor logs “prove” that Biden’s staff are working with the special counsel’s office to prosecute Biden’s “top political opponent,” but because The New York Times reported that Biden admitted he believes Trump should be prosecuted.

Biden “confided to his inner circle that he believed former President Donald J. Trump was a threat to democracy and should be prosecuted, according to two people familiar with his comments,” according to a Times report by Katie Brenner, Katie Roger, and Michael Schmidt.

The report also alleged that Biden wished Attorney General Merrick Garland would “act less like a ponderous judge and more like a prosecutor who’s willing to take decisive action.”

Watters noted that this adds to the evidence suggesting that Biden is “personally behind the prosecution of Donald Trump and the timing of his trial in order to interfere with the election.”

In fact, this week, a commentator on MSNBC “admitted that Trump trials aren’t about administering justice,” Watters observed, but are about preventing Trump from again becoming the President.

“As far as I’m concerned, all of these court cases, all of these indictments don’t mean anything if he’s still able to run for president next year. Unless he is found disqualified for running for president, he is still a danger to our democracy. So if this is a step in the direction of preventing him from running again or forcing him to step down, then it’s great,” said Jason Johnson, a politics professor at Morgan State University.

Watters decried the fact that instead of engaging with Trump on policy and ideas, Biden is apparently attempting to remove his political opponent “through brute force.”

Political commentator Benny Johnson described the White House log findings suggesting this politically driven persecution as a “bombshell” report. Trump supporter Vince Langman retorted, “It’s only a bombshell if Republicans do something about it.”

Many conservatives have pointed out that persecution of a political opponent to put them out of the running is a Communist-style tactic.

In April, former Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Dr. Ben Carson compared the investigations of Trump with political witch hunts in totalitarian states, declaring, “Communist countries and third world dictators go after their political opponents.”

