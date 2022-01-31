Book exposing Pope Francis adviser’s corruption to be released in Polish  

The Polish version of 'Sacred Betrayals: A Widow Raises Her Voice Against the Corruption of the Francis Papacy' will be published by a Catholic publishing company based in Kraków.

KRAKÓW, Poland (LifeSiteNews) – A book released in 2021 by LifeSiteNews will now be translated and reprinted into the Polish language.

LifeSiteNews is announcing a partnership with Wydawnictwo AA, a Catholic publishing company based in Kraków, Poland for the Polish version of Sacred Betrayals: A Widow Raises Her Voice Against the Corruption of the Francis Papacy, translated from the original Spanish into English by author and writer Matthew Cullinan Hoffman.

The book was first published in 2019 by Martha Alegría Reichmann, the widow of the former Honduran ambassador to the Vatican, Alejandro Valladares. The book exposes a web of financial corruption and sex abuse cover-ups involving Cardinal Óscar Andrés Rodríguez Maradiaga, a top associate of Pope Francis who is often called the “vice pope.”

Wydawnictwo AA, founded in 1998, is publishing a Polish translation of Sacred Betrayals to increase the faithful’s awareness on the true depth of clerical corruption under the Francis papacy.

“The Church is in a deep crisis, as we all know,” said publisher Piotr Zarebski. “The root of this crisis is now at the core of the hierarchy. Now we really need Christ’s real witnesses, not people involved in some dark matters and questionable interests.”

Wydawnictwo AA publishes literature of interest to Polish Catholics, particularly books on history, art, culture, and the Church. It also operates a nationwide distribution department and publishes its own book club catalogs. LifeSiteNews will announce when the book is released in Polish later this year.

